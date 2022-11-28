Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
25 Pictures Of Washington State’s Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern
25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern. I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen. The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this...
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
KUOW
19K Seattle-area patients could face steep bills or be forced to find a new doctor
A dispute between the owner of the Polyclinic and a major insurance company could affect nearly 19,000 patients in Western Washington. It could leave them with a choice between higher medical bills or finding a new provider. The people caught in the middle are Regence BlueShield insurance customers who get...
q13fox.com
Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $2.1M from local business
SEATTLE - A 57-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling $2.1 million from a local fitness company. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday that Michele Sharar was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud, funneling millions of dollars from her long-time employer to her personal bank accounts to use for online shopping.
My Clallam County
Ice rink setting records, needs more volunteers
PORT ANGELES – Two weeks into the downtown Port Angeles Winter Ice Village, and organizers say attendance is breaking records. But they need more volunteers to keep the ice-skating facility operating smoothly. The Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce organizes the annual rink operation. Chamber Director Marc Abshire says the...
Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed
Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
nwnewsradio.com
19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”
(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
School districts across the sound cancel, delay class, with more snow on the way
After a sprinkle of snow across the Puget Sound region, several school districts are delaying or canceling classes for students today. The areas expected to be impacted with the most snow are Kitsap and Snohomish counties and the Cascade foothill range, where snow totals range from 4 to 10 inches, but there are some higher amounts at elevation.
US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash. Please use caution, watch for a detour and slow down or move over for emergency responders. More Info Here
The richest person in Medina, Washington
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
