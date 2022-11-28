ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People

A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
WASHINGTON STATE
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $2.1M from local business

SEATTLE - A 57-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling $2.1 million from a local fitness company. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday that Michele Sharar was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud, funneling millions of dollars from her long-time employer to her personal bank accounts to use for online shopping.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Ice rink setting records, needs more volunteers

PORT ANGELES – Two weeks into the downtown Port Angeles Winter Ice Village, and organizers say attendance is breaking records. But they need more volunteers to keep the ice-skating facility operating smoothly. The Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce organizes the annual rink operation. Chamber Director Marc Abshire says the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Robb Report

Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed

Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”

(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies

Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
MEDINA, WA
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy