Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy.Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from locals...
Cody Gakpo ‘focused’ on World Cup bid amid transfer speculation
Cody Gakpo has insisted he will not allow the prospect of a move, possibly to Manchester United, to distract him from his bid to win the World Cup with the Netherlands and said he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.The PSV Eindhoven winger, who attracted interest from United in the summer, is adamant the uncertainty about where he will play is not a distraction now.United manager Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another attacker and he has lost a forward from his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by mutual agreement.Gakpo,...
World Cup economics: winners, losers and big money
What is the biggest sporting event in the world? The Olympics? No! The Super Bowl? No! The FIFA Men’s World Cup? Yes! Soccer, or real football, is the most popular sport in the world. According to various sources, the Super Bowl draws around 100 million viewers, the Olympic Games draw about 2 billion, and the FIFA World Cup (soccer) is watched by around 3.5 billion people — almost half the planet. This is not counting people around the world who have no access to television, watch it on public screens and listen to the commentary on radio.
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
England vs. Senegal: Euro 2020 finalist faces African champion for place in World Cup quarterfinals
Sunday’s round of 16 fixtures feature the 2018 World Cup winner, the current African champion and one of the Euro 2020 finalists. First up, reigning World Cup champion France faces Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in the early fixture before arguably the highlight of the day as England meets Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Spain coach Luis Enrique opens up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bicycle rides. Streaming sessions. Instagram posts. Honest talks about sex, politics and his late daughter. Spain’s Luis Enrique has opened up at the World Cup. The 52-year-old coach has been more accessible than ever in Qatar. He is showing his lighter side and giving unprecedented insights about himself. The coach used to be seen as one of the most uptight in soccer but has been going out of his way to connect with fans and talk about the most varied and controversial subjects.
USMNT knocked out of World Cup in round of 16 by clinical Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance. The Netherlands had been underwhelming during the group stages but showcased its quality and clinical edge on Saturday, with three well-taken goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia defender Harry Souttar overcame a World Cup-threatening knee injury and ended up marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer’s biggest tournament. It’s been a wild ride but now it’s back to the grind of English soccer’s second division for the Stoke defender as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16. Souttar has experienced one pinch-yourself moment after another in Qatar and leaves with stories that will last a lifetime. Like the moment he left arguably the greatest player ever in a heap on the turf at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Why are there so many shock results at this World Cup?
From early on in this World Cup, the traditional heavyweights of the game have been up against it. Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in what has been described as the biggest shock in the tournament’s long history. The 2022 World Cup truly kicked off at that moment. In the following...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil’s game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is back training two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions comes the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. He joined the light practice session with the players who did not start on Friday.
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay’s agonizing elimination from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana is expected to be the last international game for Luis Suarez. It will end the international career of one of soccer’s most divisive characters. Suarez is adored in Uruguay and at his height he was one of the best strikers in the world. He brought joy to his teams but also provoked strong reactions at the other end of the spectrum. He is still loathed in Ghana for causing one of the most contentious moments in World Cup history.
New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams instead of 32 and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals. Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has led his team into the round of 16 but isn’t a fan of the upcoming changes. Michniewicz says “I think sometimes this can spoil the show.” Michniewicz’s team was one of several involved in late drama over the last few days in Qatar.
England World Cup success could drive up Covid infections, scientists warn
England’s progress in the World Cup could drive up the number of Covid cases across the country this winter, scientists have warned. Researchers say that mass gatherings in pubs, and in homes where friends and relatives get together to watch the team compete in Qatar, could lead to a rise in infections.
