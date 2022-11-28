DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams instead of 32 and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals. Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has led his team into the round of 16 but isn’t a fan of the upcoming changes. Michniewicz says “I think sometimes this can spoil the show.” Michniewicz’s team was one of several involved in late drama over the last few days in Qatar.

17 HOURS AGO