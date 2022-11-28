Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
Beach Beacon
In St. Pete Beach, La Casa Del Pane offers Italian inspiration
A native of Italy, Anna Silvestri had culinary culture shock when she moved to Florida in the early 1990s. “I felt like I was in the desert but instead of water I was looking for food,” she says. “These people didn’t know how to eat, there was no quality. You’d go to Publix for arugula and they were like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
stpetecatalyst.com
Sugar Hill, Rays pitch plans to redevelop the Trop
The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals.
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: An island author with a cause
The title of the book The Island Sisters has a nice ring to it, conjuring up swaying palm trees, sunny beaches and women who enjoy a tight bond. This first novel by longtime St. Petersburg resident Micki Berthelot Morency has all of that, but don’t be fooled into believing it’s a tropical version of a Hallmark movie. It’s not.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
Construction Continues at Sesh in St. Pete
The new gastropub comes courtesy of Matt Powers and his Mad Beach Craft Brewing crew.
Chris Ponte’s highly-anticipated new restaurant, Ponte Modern American, now open at Midtown Tampa
Make your reservations ASAP.
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper Dropper
When Central Plaza opened in 1952, it was deemed Florida’s largest shopping center. This massive retail development covered 7-8 blocks of St. Petersburg between first avenue north and south, crossing Central Avenue.
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Restaurants on Anna Maria Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best Anna Maria Island restaurants?. If you are traveling to Anna Maria Island soon and looking for some great places to eat then you’re in luck! Filled with some of the most fantastic restaurants in Florida you will never leave this island hungry. A short drive south of Tampa lies Anna Maria Island connected to the mainland by the Cortez bridge and the Anna Maria Island bridge.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
It's the last day to bid on tickets for every concert coming to St. Pete's Jannus Live in 2023
The prize is valued at nearly $8,000, and as of Monday morning, there are 59 bids with a high of $867.
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo
Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
