‘Autobiography’ Wins Top Prize at Singapore Silver Screen Awards, Laha Mebow Wins Best Director for ‘Gaga’

Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” has won Best Asian Film, the top prize at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards, continuing its award-winning spree. The film made a winning debut at Venice earlier this year and went on to win prizes at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Golden Horse, Marrakech, QCity, Jogja-NETPAC, Stockholm and Tokyo Filmex. The jury, which included filmmakers Lav Diaz, Ritu Sarin and Kim Soyoung and New York Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim, commended the film’s “control and clarity of vision” and praised it for being a “vivid character study, a powerful allegory of national trauma, an...
‘SNL’ Weekend Update Shows No Mercy for Hitler-Liking Kanye

“You guys aren’t going to believe this, but Alex Jones and Kanye West got together this week, and it didn’t go great,” Colin Jost opened SNL‘s Weekend Update. In West’s interview with the Sandy Hook school shooting denier, the anti-Semite said, “I like Hitler.” This, Jost joked, “was also the password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago.”
‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer

Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly. “I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along.

