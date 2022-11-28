The REI Cyber Week sale gets you outdoor essentials from Merrell and JBL for up to 40% off

REI's Cyber Week sale helps you save big on outdoor essentials right now. JBL/REI Co-op/Cotopaxi/Osprey/REI/Reviewed

There are only a few hours left this Cyber Monday , but there are still plenty of deals left to score. If you're spending the day gift shopping for the outdoor enthusiast in your life, REI is hosting a major sale on all the seasonal essentials. Whether you need a sturdy set of hiking shoes or a cozy new sweater , the REI Cyber Week sale has you covered without crippling your budget.

Some of REI's outdoor gear can be pricey, so these Cyber Week markdowns aren't deals you want to miss. REI members can enjoy even more savings like 40% off select REI Co-op brands , 40% off kids' Co-Op Cycles and 25% off The North Face products . Be sure to snag your favorite pieces at discounted rates during Cyber Week.

10 best REI Cyber Week deals

The REI Cyber Week sale lets you get this Patagonia shirt for less than $20. Patagonia/REI/Reviewed

Best REI shoe deals

REI's Cyber Monday deals include this HOKA running shoe. HOKA/REI/Reviewed

Best REI men's clothing deals

This Columbia jacket keep you warm and protected all season long and it's on sale at REI. Columbia/REI/Reviewed

Best REI women's clothing deals

This Patagonia fleece vest is one of many cozy clothes you can get at REI's Cyber Week sale. Patagonia/REI/Reviewed

Best REI outdoor gear deals

Stay ready for any outdoor adventure with these REI Cyber Week deals. Hydro Flask/REI/Reviewed

