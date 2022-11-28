COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With applause, a standing ovation, and a yes vote. With full support from the Columbus city council, the Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city. the city plans to raise funds through grants to reopen the doors of the historic liberty theater that once played several African American artists like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington and Columbus’ mother of blues Ma Rainey. “I think there is enough grant money out there, I think it’s enough money out there whether it’s in Washington or Atlanta to raise to make this happen,” says city council member says Glen Davis.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO