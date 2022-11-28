Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
WTVM
Breakdown of Hugh Freeze’s first remarks at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hugh Freeze spoke to the media for the first time since being named Auburn’s head football coach on Tuesday morning. Freeze, 53, just wrapped up his fourth year at Liberty University. He has a record of 103-47 in 12 years as a head coach. “So...
WTVM
Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn high school fielded two teams on Wednesday afternoon as both the girls and boys football teams competed for a state title. The Auburn flag football team played first inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Brooke Hallman threw for multiple touchdowns in the team’s 26-6 victory over Oxford.
WTVM
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sportsvisions is hosting its 15th annual Middle and High School Football Awards Luncheon next week. The event is set to take place on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Luke Ministry Center - located at 301 11th Street in Columbus. A special guest speaker...
WTVM
Herschel Walker makes final visit to Chattahoochee Valley before run-off election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a dance and an introduction, Hershel Walker greeted supporters at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on 13th Avenue in Columbus. The purpose of the rally is to continue to promote support for Walker and encourage voters to head to the polls. “What they want to...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
WTVM
LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
WTVM
NATAS to host Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) is hosting a free Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Various topics will be discussed throughout the event, including how to win an Emmy,...
Herschel Walker brings rally to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is brought political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Walker campaigned steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St. You can watch a replay of Walker’s speech above.
WTVM
Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
“How would you feel if they came and arrested your grandmama,” she asked the officer.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speaks about product
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 partnered with Startup Columbus for its Shark Tank-inspired competition BizPitch Columbus. Four entrepreneurs competed for first place with a chance of winning $15,000 worth of startup money for their venture. First-place winner Rashmi Hudson joined us in the studio to show more about...
WTVM
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
WTVM
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run. Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.
WTVM
Muscogee County schools announce start delay due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County school will have a start delay on Nov. 30. Due to the latest weather prediction of heavy rainfall and wind gust, schools will be delayed by two hours. School officials say breakfast will not be served, and all academic field trips are canceled. However,...
WTVM
Russell County schools announce remote learning day due to weather
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County School System announces remote learning day for students due to incoming inclement weather on Nov. 30. School officials say students will not report to campus and will access their assignments via Google Classroom or paper copies of assignments sent home the day prior.
Georgia high school teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate contact
A west Georgia high school teacher was indicted on a sexual battery charge following a state investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched students.
WTVM
Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With applause, a standing ovation, and a yes vote. With full support from the Columbus city council, the Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city. the city plans to raise funds through grants to reopen the doors of the historic liberty theater that once played several African American artists like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington and Columbus’ mother of blues Ma Rainey. “I think there is enough grant money out there, I think it’s enough money out there whether it’s in Washington or Atlanta to raise to make this happen,” says city council member says Glen Davis.
WTVM
Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools will have a delayed start due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials say. Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says on Nov. 30, schools’ start time will be pushed back by two hours. So, for example, if the original bus pickup time is at 7 a.m., expect the bus at 9 a.m.
WTVM
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
WTVM
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280. The improvements will begin December 5 and has an estimated timeline of 35 working days - or seven weeks - to complete the project. “We are a...
