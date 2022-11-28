ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Breakdown of Hugh Freeze’s first remarks at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hugh Freeze spoke to the media for the first time since being named Auburn’s head football coach on Tuesday morning. Freeze, 53, just wrapped up his fourth year at Liberty University. He has a record of 103-47 in 12 years as a head coach. “So...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NATAS to host Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) is hosting a free Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Various topics will be discussed throughout the event, including how to win an Emmy,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker brings rally to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is brought political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Walker campaigned steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St. You can watch a replay of Walker’s speech above.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speaks about product

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 partnered with Startup Columbus for its Shark Tank-inspired competition BizPitch Columbus. Four entrepreneurs competed for first place with a chance of winning $15,000 worth of startup money for their venture. First-place winner Rashmi Hudson joined us in the studio to show more about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run. Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County schools announce remote learning day due to weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County School System announces remote learning day for students due to incoming inclement weather on Nov. 30. School officials say students will not report to campus and will access their assignments via Google Classroom or paper copies of assignments sent home the day prior.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With applause, a standing ovation, and a yes vote. With full support from the Columbus city council, the Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city. the city plans to raise funds through grants to reopen the doors of the historic liberty theater that once played several African American artists like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington and Columbus’ mother of blues Ma Rainey. “I think there is enough grant money out there, I think it’s enough money out there whether it’s in Washington or Atlanta to raise to make this happen,” says city council member says Glen Davis.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools will have a delayed start due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials say. Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says on Nov. 30, schools’ start time will be pushed back by two hours. So, for example, if the original bus pickup time is at 7 a.m., expect the bus at 9 a.m.
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy