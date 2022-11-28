ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Autobiography’ Wins Top Prize at Singapore Silver Screen Awards, Laha Mebow Wins Best Director for ‘Gaga’

Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” has won Best Asian Film, the top prize at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards, continuing its award-winning spree. The film made a winning debut at Venice earlier this year and went on to win prizes at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Golden Horse, Marrakech, QCity, Jogja-NETPAC, Stockholm and Tokyo Filmex. The jury, which included filmmakers Lav Diaz, Ritu Sarin and Kim Soyoung and New York Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim, commended the film’s “control and clarity of vision” and praised it for being a “vivid character study, a powerful allegory of national trauma, an...
SFGate

‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer

Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly. “I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along.

