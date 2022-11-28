Read full article on original website
Related
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
SFGate
Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’
“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young...
‘Autobiography’ Wins Top Prize at Singapore Silver Screen Awards, Laha Mebow Wins Best Director for ‘Gaga’
Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” has won Best Asian Film, the top prize at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards, continuing its award-winning spree. The film made a winning debut at Venice earlier this year and went on to win prizes at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Golden Horse, Marrakech, QCity, Jogja-NETPAC, Stockholm and Tokyo Filmex. The jury, which included filmmakers Lav Diaz, Ritu Sarin and Kim Soyoung and New York Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim, commended the film’s “control and clarity of vision” and praised it for being a “vivid character study, a powerful allegory of national trauma, an...
SFGate
‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer
Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly. “I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along.
SFGate
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer
In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child.
Comments / 0