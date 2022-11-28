Mediacom offers $60,000 in scholarship support

Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. File Photo

ALBANY — Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 22nd consecutive year, and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.