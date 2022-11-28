ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texags.com

5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

1. Defense wins: Texas A&M forced the Mustangs into 19 turnovers and allowed just ten assists on the night. The Aggie defense rushed SMU off the 3-point with hard contests and then rotated and recovered to the next man. Buzz Williams’ team played with the highest level of intensity on defense all year, and it showed in the stat sheet and on the scoreboard.
KWCH.com

KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 title game and the University of Kansas begins preparations for the team’s first bowl appearance in more than a decade, a strong showing this fall in The Sunflower State has the schools combining to boast 26 players earning All-Big 12 recognition.
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
texags.com

Game Highlights: Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

The Aggies managed to overturn a shaky start with help from Henry Coleman and Julius Marble on the inside en route to a 83-64 victory over the Mustangs. TexAgs presents a video recap of the hoops action between the A&M and SMU. To watch this video, you must be a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says Aggies 'needed' win over LSU

After facing a number of trials this fall, Texas A&M closed the 2022 season with a big win over LSU, and freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says the Aggies "needed" it. Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, Mathews spoke about the game, moving forward, his freshman season and more.
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/30) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 14 to watch.
kuathletics.com

🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82

LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store

Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County

When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy