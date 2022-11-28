Read full article on original website
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
1. Defense wins: Texas A&M forced the Mustangs into 19 turnovers and allowed just ten assists on the night. The Aggie defense rushed SMU off the 3-point with hard contests and then rotated and recovered to the next man. Buzz Williams’ team played with the highest level of intensity on defense all year, and it showed in the stat sheet and on the scoreboard.
KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 title game and the University of Kansas begins preparations for the team’s first bowl appearance in more than a decade, a strong showing this fall in The Sunflower State has the schools combining to boast 26 players earning All-Big 12 recognition.
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies host SMU for Wednesday night tilt
For the first time in nearly three weeks, Texas A&M basketball returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday night to host the Southern Methodist Mustangs. On Tuesday afternoon, Buzz Williams, Wade Taylor IV and Julius Marble II spoke to the media to preview the SMU game.
John Harris on the draft stock of the Maroon & White's eligible players
Following Texas A&M's shocking upset of LSU, Houston Texans sideline reporter John Harris broke down what went right as the Aggies capped off their season. Harris also discussed how Antonio Johnson, Devon Achane and Ainias Smith would look on draft boards. Key notes from John Harris interview. I will never...
Game Highlights: Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
The Aggies managed to overturn a shaky start with help from Henry Coleman and Julius Marble on the inside en route to a 83-64 victory over the Mustangs. TexAgs presents a video recap of the hoops action between the A&M and SMU. To watch this video, you must be a...
'Attack': LB Edgerrin Cooper felt a different energy in win over LSU
Texas A&M defeated LSU on Saturday night, and Edgerrin Cooper says he felt a different energy from his Aggie teammates against the Tigers. Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, the linebacker sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss that feeling, the win and more. If waterfowl is your passion, then...
Freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says Aggies 'needed' win over LSU
After facing a number of trials this fall, Texas A&M closed the 2022 season with a big win over LSU, and freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says the Aggies "needed" it. Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, Mathews spoke about the game, moving forward, his freshman season and more.
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/30) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 14 to watch.
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
Former Chiefs player Tim Grunhard has written a book
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Former Kansas City Chiefs player Tim Grunhard has written a book called "View from the Center." Grunhard played from 1990 to 2000.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store
Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
Panasonic rolls out plans for $4 billion EV plant in De Soto, Kansas
De Soto, Kansas, leaders got a glimpse at what Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle plant may look like near 103rd Street and Dual Drive.
