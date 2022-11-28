Read full article on original website
Cody Gakpo ‘focused’ on World Cup bid amid transfer speculation
Cody Gakpo has insisted he will not allow the prospect of a move, possibly to Manchester United, to distract him from his bid to win the World Cup with the Netherlands and said he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.The PSV Eindhoven winger, who attracted interest from United in the summer, is adamant the uncertainty about where he will play is not a distraction now.United manager Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another attacker and he has lost a forward from his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by mutual agreement.Gakpo,...
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy.Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from locals...
World Cup economics: winners, losers and big money
What is the biggest sporting event in the world? The Olympics? No! The Super Bowl? No! The FIFA Men’s World Cup? Yes! Soccer, or real football, is the most popular sport in the world. According to various sources, the Super Bowl draws around 100 million viewers, the Olympic Games draw about 2 billion, and the FIFA World Cup (soccer) is watched by around 3.5 billion people — almost half the planet. This is not counting people around the world who have no access to television, watch it on public screens and listen to the commentary on radio.
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
France vs. Poland: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
France is the first reigning World Cup champion to attempt a title defense in the knockout round since 2006. Les Blues became the first reigning champion to get out of the group stage since Brazil in 2006 by topping Group D, which set them up with a matchup against Poland on Sunday in Qatar.
5 Takeaways from the USMNT's Run at the 2022 World Cup
The United States men's national team's journey in Qatar has ended. After an exhilarating group stage that saw them beat Iran to advance to the round of 16, the Stars and Stripes saw their luck run out as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands. After getting out of a tight...
Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Was 'Insulted' by South Korea Player During World Cup Sub
Portugal fell to South Korea 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there was more drama on the pitch than just the loss. Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "insulted" by South Korea's Gue-sung Cho as he was walking off the field to be subbed off in the 65th minute.
2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Knockout Stage
The knockout stage of the 2022 men's World Cup has finally arrived. Sixteen teams will vie for a chance at glory as they look to lift one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We took a shot at ranking them based on their performances in the group stages. If...
2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Round of 16
And now the fun truly begins. It's win or go home for the 16 teams left in the World Cup as the knockout stages start with the young upstart United States squad taking on Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands on Saturday. Can the French continue their run...
Gabriel Martinelli 'Star of the Show' as Brazil Clinches World Cup Group Despite Loss
Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday but still advanced to the round of 16 in the top spot of Group G. One player stood out thanks to his energy and effort as Brazil rested...
World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Saturday Round-of-16 Matches
Two of the most intriguing teams in this year's World Cup take center stage Saturday in the knockout round of 16. The United States will test its youth against the Netherlands, while Australia's "Socceroos" will look to eliminate Lionel Messi and Argentina. Australia will ride solid defense and a desire...
2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage
The group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was spectacular. We had stunning goals, major shocks, tears of happiness and, if you’re Luis Suárez, tears of sadness. With the knockout stages upon us, it’s time to take a deep breath and reminisce about what we’ve just been through together.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play for USMNT vs. Netherlands After Injury Recovery
United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in Saturday's round-of-16 match against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pulisic scored in the 38th minute of USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, which clinched the squad's spot in the...
England World Cup success could drive up Covid infections, scientists warn
England’s progress in the World Cup could drive up the number of Covid cases across the country this winter, scientists have warned. Researchers say that mass gatherings in pubs, and in homes where friends and relatives get together to watch the team compete in Qatar, could lead to a rise in infections.
