Cody Gakpo has insisted he will not allow the prospect of a move, possibly to Manchester United, to distract him from his bid to win the World Cup with the Netherlands and said he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.The PSV Eindhoven winger, who attracted interest from United in the summer, is adamant the uncertainty about where he will play is not a distraction now.United manager Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another attacker and he has lost a forward from his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by mutual agreement.Gakpo,...

38 MINUTES AGO