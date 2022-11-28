ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report

Al Horford, Celtics Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics and Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford was due to become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds through 18 games this year. The 6'9" center has also provided valuable...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star

Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline

As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.

