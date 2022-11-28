Read full article on original website
Related
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
NBA Twitter reacts to Cavaliers blowing out Joel Embiid, Sixers at home
The Philadelphia 76ers visited the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday looking to extend their three-game winning streak as they began a three-game road trip. Both teams were short-handed. The Sixers were missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. The Cavs were missing All-Star Jarrett Allen and key bench piece Kevin Love. In...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns SG Devin Booker's 51-Point Game
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker put on quite the show last night. The NBA world took notice.
Lakers News: L.A. Will Cut Matt Ryan
The team is cutting one of its best three-point shooters to open up a standard roster spot.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Defends Altercation with Deandre Ayton: 'F--k Him'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley has completed his three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, and he has no regrets about the incident. "F--k that. F--k him," Beverley said on the latest episode of his PatBev Podcast. "We not going for...
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
Finally, an easy blowout!
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors
Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report
Al Horford, Celtics Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics and Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford was due to become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds through 18 games this year. The 6'9" center has also provided valuable...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain
Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Devin Booker Joined James Harden on Elite List Wednesday
Devin Booker had himself a night on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star
Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, More Trade Scenarios Revealed
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the trade market amid a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. However, potential moves might not happen until later this month. The Purple and Gold are weighing three different trade options for after Dec. 15, according to The Athletic's Jovan...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline
As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
NBA
Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.
Comments / 0