WebMD
Fungi That Cause Lung Infections Now Found in Most States: Study
Nov. 30, 2022 – Soil-dwelling fungi that can cause lung infections are more widespread than most doctors thought, sometimes leading to missed diagnoses, according to a new study. Researchers studying fungi-linked lung infections realized that many infections were occurring in places the fungi weren’t thought to exist. They found...
WebMD
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alcohol increases the risk of cancer, but some Americans think it does the opposite, a new study shows. Researchers set out to understand people's awareness of the links between alcohol and cancer, finding that many would benefit from further education on the issue.
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
WebMD
Youths Have Strong Opinions on Language About Body Weight
Dec. 1, 2022 – With youth obesity on the rise – an estimated 1 in 5 youths are impacted by obesity, according to the CDC – conversations about healthy weight are becoming more commonplace not only in the pediatrician’s office, but at home, too. But the language we use around this sensitive topic is important, as youths are acutely aware that words have a direct impact on their mental health.
WebMD
HIV Vaccine Trial Makes Pivotal Leap Toward Making ‘Super Antibodies’
Dec. 2, 2022 – Scientists are one step closer to developing a breakthrough technology that could lead to a vaccine for HIV, which infects more than 1 million people worldwide each year. The announcement comes from the journal Science, which published Phase 1 results of a small clinical trial...
WebMD
U.S. Will Test Sewage in More Locations for Polio
Dec. 1, 2022 -- Earlier this year, New York state communities began testing sewage for signs of polio infection after a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio in Rockland County outside New York City. Now, the CDC says more locations will begin testing, including Philadelphia and Oakland County, Michigan, in...
WebMD
Pregnant Women Should Be Screened Where Cannabis is Legal, Group Says
Nov. 30, 2022 -- Pregnant women in states with legal cannabis should be screened for its use, according to scientists who say the women are 4.6 times more likely to report using the substance than women in states where use is still strictly controlled. More women are using cannabis to...
