Dec. 1, 2022 – With youth obesity on the rise – an estimated 1 in 5 youths are impacted by obesity, according to the CDC – conversations about healthy weight are becoming more commonplace not only in the pediatrician’s office, but at home, too. But the language we use around this sensitive topic is important, as youths are acutely aware that words have a direct impact on their mental health.

2 DAYS AGO