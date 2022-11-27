Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
pmg-va.com
Trish Fore to perform at Historic Carter Home
HILLSVILLE — Trish Fore will be perform for county volunteers in the historic Carter Home parlor on Main Street in Hillville on the evening of Dec. 3. Fore is the second-place banjo winner in the 2022 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention and is the regional director of the Galax-Carroll Regional Library.
pmg-va.com
Non-profit opens in new home
Willing Partners recently held its grand re-opening in a new permanent home, and Director Kathy Cooley used to occasion to thank contributors over the years and make remarks about the organization’s history. Willing Partners’ new home is at 972 E. Stuart Drive, in the space formerly occupied by Matthews...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
thecarrollnews.com
Local icons remembered
Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
NRVNews
Rt 460 traffic pattern changes
Drivers on Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek can expect a traffic pattern change starting next week. Weather permitting, beginning Monday, Dec. 5, Route 460 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with two-way traffic using the eastbound side of Route 460. This...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Class action lawsuit filed against owners of mobile home parks in West Virginia county
A class action lawsuit is filed against an out-of-state firm that owns five mobile home parks in the Mercer County area.
pmg-va.com
Donald Ray Marshall II, 53
Donald Ray Marshall II, 53, of Galax, Va., passed away Nov. 27, 2022. He was born in Galax, Va., on May 13, 1969, to Donald Ray Marshall I and Kathy Burnette Marshall. In addition to his mother, Kathy Burnette Money, he is survived by his wife, Rose Cockerham Marshall of Galax, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Desiree Leonard of Kansas, Donald Marshall III, Christopher and Isabella Marshall and Aaron Marshall; sister, Stephanie Hines, all of Galax, Va.; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews; and brother, Bobby Brooks.
Virginia Business
Indoor salmon farm travels upstream
An indoor fish farm located in Southwest Virginia, an idea born nearly a decade ago, is slowly swimming its way closer to reality. Work on water infrastructure improvements, including a new water line and sewage lift station, to support the Pure Salmon facility that will straddle Tazewell and Russell counties could begin as early as March 2023, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
Augusta Free Press
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Surveillance video released of Monroe County vape shop break-in
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM. Anyone...
pmg-va.com
Cooley retires from Willing Partners
After 10 years as Willing Partners’ executive director, Kathy Cooley has retired as of Nov. 30. On her exit, she granted an interview to reflect on her career. The nonprofit on East Stuart Drive in Galax offers a thrift store and a food bank that distributes from its home base every Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
WSET
Carroll Co. deputies make multiple narcotics arrests in November
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In Carroll County, the Sheriff's Office is hard at work to make sure they keep the community safe and drug-free. On Monday, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office helped the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
pmg-va.com
Galax man charged for assault
Galax police charged a man with assault, kidnapping and child abuse last week, and handled three other incidents that involved firearms violations, drug possession and shoplifting. On Nov. 22, Officer Michael Tozzolo and Officer Amber Miller of the Galax Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Stuart Drive...
Rex Carter enters race for Sheriff in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new candidate for Washington County, Virginia Sheriff, kicked off his campaign tonight. Rex Carter says that he will be running as an independent conservative candidate and aims to bring more professionalism and transparency to the sheriff’s office. “We’re going to restructure the entire agency to be more effective in […]
