Independence, IA

thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
pmg-va.com

Trish Fore to perform at Historic Carter Home

HILLSVILLE — Trish Fore will be perform for county volunteers in the historic Carter Home parlor on Main Street in Hillville on the evening of Dec. 3. Fore is the second-place banjo winner in the 2022 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention and is the regional director of the Galax-Carroll Regional Library.
HILLSVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

Non-profit opens in new home

Willing Partners recently held its grand re-opening in a new permanent home, and Director Kathy Cooley used to occasion to thank contributors over the years and make remarks about the organization’s history. Willing Partners’ new home is at 972 E. Stuart Drive, in the space formerly occupied by Matthews...
GALAX, VA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
thecarrollnews.com

Local icons remembered

Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
HILLSVILLE, VA
patricksbbqtrail.com

Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA

Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
PEMBROKE, VA
NRVNews

Rt 460 traffic pattern changes

Drivers on Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek can expect a traffic pattern change starting next week. Weather permitting, beginning Monday, Dec. 5, Route 460 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with two-way traffic using the eastbound side of Route 460. This...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE
pmg-va.com

Donald Ray Marshall II, 53

Donald Ray Marshall II, 53, of Galax, Va., passed away Nov. 27, 2022. He was born in Galax, Va., on May 13, 1969, to Donald Ray Marshall I and Kathy Burnette Marshall. In addition to his mother, Kathy Burnette Money, he is survived by his wife, Rose Cockerham Marshall of Galax, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Desiree Leonard of Kansas, Donald Marshall III, Christopher and Isabella Marshall and Aaron Marshall; sister, Stephanie Hines, all of Galax, Va.; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews; and brother, Bobby Brooks.
GALAX, VA
Virginia Business

Indoor salmon farm travels upstream

An indoor fish farm located in Southwest Virginia, an idea born nearly a decade ago, is slowly swimming its way closer to reality. Work on water infrastructure improvements, including a new water line and sewage lift station, to support the Pure Salmon facility that will straddle Tazewell and Russell counties could begin as early as March 2023, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Cooley retires from Willing Partners

After 10 years as Willing Partners’ executive director, Kathy Cooley has retired as of Nov. 30. On her exit, she granted an interview to reflect on her career. The nonprofit on East Stuart Drive in Galax offers a thrift store and a food bank that distributes from its home base every Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
GALAX, VA
WSET

Carroll Co. deputies make multiple narcotics arrests in November

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In Carroll County, the Sheriff's Office is hard at work to make sure they keep the community safe and drug-free. On Monday, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office helped the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Galax man charged for assault

Galax police charged a man with assault, kidnapping and child abuse last week, and handled three other incidents that involved firearms violations, drug possession and shoplifting. On Nov. 22, Officer Michael Tozzolo and Officer Amber Miller of the Galax Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Stuart Drive...
GALAX, VA
WJHL

Rex Carter enters race for Sheriff in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new candidate for Washington County, Virginia Sheriff, kicked off his campaign tonight. Rex Carter says that he will be running as an independent conservative candidate and aims to bring more professionalism and transparency to the sheriff’s office. “We’re going to restructure the entire agency to be more effective in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

