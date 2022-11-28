Cheryl Burke reflects on all her former 'Dancing with the Stars' partners

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on her time on " Dancing with the Stars " after announcing her retirement earlier this month.

Burke, who worked as a dance pro on the show for 25 seasons, was clearly feeling thankful over the Thanksgiving holiday when she took to Instagram to pay tribute to all her former celebrity partners in a heartfelt post.

"To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU," Burke's post began. "Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down."

Burke concluded the post by once again thanking all her former "DWTS" celebrity partners "for trusting me, allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I'll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL!"

Throughout 25 seasons, Burke was partnered with actors such as Ian Ziering, Gilles Marini and Drew Carey; singers including Wayne Newton and AJ McLean; and sports stars such as Rick Fox, Ryan Lochte and Terrell Owens, among others. During her time on the show, she won the Mirrorball Trophy twice, in season 2 with Drew Lachey and in season 3 with Emmitt Smith.

Burke announced her retirement from "DWTS" on Nov. 20, ahead of the season 31 finale, calling it "one of the absolute hardest decisions" of her life but one she is "confident ... is the right one."