ABC 4
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden
Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
ksl.com
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
KUTV
Salt Lake woman spreads warmth to unsheltered with candle stoves
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake woman is spreading a little warmth this winter. Susan Keene is making candle stoves to help the homeless keep warm during the season's cold temperatures. "I just really wanted to do something," Keene said. For over a year, she has developed...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
PCPD asks for help finding stolen rings worth combined $60,000
PARK CITY, Utah — Detectives at the Park City Police Department are investigating the theft of two rings taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had […]
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
ABC 4
Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts
FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
Community comes together to help Tooele family who lost loved one in house fire
The community came together on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help a Tooele family who lost their house and loved one to a fire the day before.
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
Why the Utah Governor's Mansion is decked out in a Roaring '20s theme this Christmas
The Governor’s Mansion — also known as the Kearns Mansion — is decorated every holiday season with a theme planned by Utah’s first lady and mansion staff. The 2022 theme is the Roaring ‘20s.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
visitogden.com
12 WAYS TO WATCH OUT IN THE WASATCH
One of the appeals of outdoor recreation, particularly the backcountry variety, is leaving the rigid structures, rules, and regulations that are a part of the daily grind in densely populated areas. We’re not here to lecture you on responsibility or impose rules on the Ogden-area backcountry and its visitors. We’ve...
KSLTV
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here’s where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s population skyrocketed by a little more than 61,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the state’s largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday. With the growth, demographers at the University...
Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
