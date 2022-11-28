ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ABC 4

Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden

Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
LEHI, UT
MIX 106

This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
utahstories.com

Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah

Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC 4

Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts

FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
FARMINGTON, UT
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE
visitogden.com

12 WAYS TO WATCH OUT IN THE WASATCH

One of the appeals of outdoor recreation, particularly the backcountry variety, is leaving the rigid structures, rules, and regulations that are a part of the daily grind in densely populated areas. We’re not here to lecture you on responsibility or impose rules on the Ogden-area backcountry and its visitors. We’ve...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again

A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
HEBER CITY, UT

