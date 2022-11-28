ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
DEWITT, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI

