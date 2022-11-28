Toddler Seems to Instinctively Know Her Twin Is Awake

The bond is strong

Being a parent to twins must be a wild ride. No matter how open your communication with your children, they'll always have a secret level of communication that's only known to them. It probably feels, at times, like you're outnumbered...because you are essentially. And you don't speak "the language."

The secret language of twins seems to exist on a plane that doesn't necessarily even have any sound. In this video from @twinmom525 , the awake twin doesn't seem to actually hear anything before she figures out that her twin sister is up from her nap and goes running, alerting her mother to the fact that her twin is awake. And indeed she is!

She's so excited that her sister is awake. Hooray, a whole day of shenanigans to get into together! The way they call out to each other is so adorable. Can you imagine having a bond like that with another human being from the very first seconds of your life? It's hard to wrap your head around as a person, never mind a parent.

Commenters couldn't get over the sisterly bond, even if many of them complained that the video was too dark (there was more light IRL, the mom assured them).

"they're communicating......so cute"

"So much love."

"that's the sweetest thing I've ever seen"

"the love for siblings... is strong"

"which language is their jazz"

"this is therapy"

"that little gal is so strong, she fell but got up to check on her sister"

There must be a million moments like these between twins every day, and if you're the parent of multiples, it's definitely a miracle. A challenging one, but still!