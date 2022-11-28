Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
WGAL
Arrest made in Harrisburg robbery
Harrisburg police were called to a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street on Thursday. Police say video footage showed a suspect pushing the clerk, when they had the register open, causing the clerk to hit their head. According to police, the suspect grabbed between $400 and $500 from...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in West Hempfield Township in the early hours of Saturday. First responders were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Prospect and Garfield Roads for a crash. According to the county coroner's...
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
local21news.com
17-year-old killed after stealing man's bike in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man that they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Officials say that the incident, which happened on Nov. 26 in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets, had occurred due to the victim stealing a dirt bike from the alleged killer.
WGAL
A Plus Sunoco in Ephrata Borough robbed on Thursday night, police say
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police say a Sunoco in Ephrata, Lancaster County, was robbed on Thursday night. Ephrata Police said the robbery happened at the A Plus Sunoco at 529 W. Main St. around 9 p.m. "A male suspect walked into the store and asked for all the money in...
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
wkok.com
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
WGAL
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools
DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
York City Police make two gun arrests
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
WGAL
Crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-83 in Swatara Township for nearly seven hours
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A frightening-looking crash involving four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, shut down Interstate 83 in Dauphin County for nearly seven hours. Video above: Crash scene. The crash happened Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-83 in Swatara Township between Exit 44B: 19th Street...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
