ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township

West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Arrest made in Harrisburg robbery

Harrisburg police were called to a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street on Thursday. Police say video footage showed a suspect pushing the clerk, when they had the register open, causing the clerk to hit their head. According to police, the suspect grabbed between $400 and $500 from...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in West Hempfield Township in the early hours of Saturday. First responders were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Prospect and Garfield Roads for a crash. According to the county coroner's...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

17-year-old killed after stealing man's bike in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man that they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Officials say that the incident, which happened on Nov. 26 in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets, had occurred due to the victim stealing a dirt bike from the alleged killer.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two arrested in drug raid

Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
Shore News Network

Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools

DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, PA
abc27.com

York City Police make two gun arrests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy