Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
saturdaytradition.com
5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges
Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
Detroit News
5 more Michigan State football players arraigned; lawyers, judge spar over bond conditions
Five Michigan State players were arraigned Friday on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State game in late October. The players, redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young, each received...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
Michigan QB transferring to Iowa
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year, but backed up J.J. McCarthy most of this season. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. McNamara’s 2021 season: 64% completions, 2,576 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.9. Big get […]
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones reveals Purdue's motivation for B1G Championship game vs. Michigan
Charlie Jones knows how much a win over Michigan in the B1G Championship would mean to Purdue. Jones sat down with BTN’s Joshua E. Perry to talk about how the team is staying motivated. Jones is well aware that many of his teammates have been doubted throughout their careers...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica give betting tips for B1G Championship
Greg McElroy and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a few things to say about this weekend’s B1G match up between Michigan and Purdue. Both agreed that the Boilermakers seem to be more of a trend than an actual contender in this game. Purdue is currently 8-4 overall...
College football star facing horrible legal charges
This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021
Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
Michigan Defensive Lineman Face Gun Charges
University of Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing gun charges after an Oct. 7 incident. Smith was charged in Washtenaw County on Wednesday. We are working to learn more details about the incident. Smith has played in every game since Oct. 7. He’s facing one charge of carrying a...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game
Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
