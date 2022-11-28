ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges

Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
WHO 13

Michigan QB transferring to Iowa

Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year, but backed up J.J. McCarthy most of this season. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. McNamara’s 2021 season: 64% completions, 2,576 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.9. Big get […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021

Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
9&10 News

Michigan Defensive Lineman Face Gun Charges

University of Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing gun charges after an Oct. 7 incident. Smith was charged in Washtenaw County on Wednesday. We are working to learn more details about the incident. Smith has played in every game since Oct. 7. He’s facing one charge of carrying a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game

Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH

