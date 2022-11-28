ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives update on Kadarius Toney's status ahead of Week 13

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams without sustaining significant injuries.

On Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid informed reporters that he had no updates to provide on any new injuries. That includes Deon Bush’s late-game elbow injury.

“I don’t have any injuries to give you,” Reid said. “The guys are just (now) coming in. I think we came out fully healthy anyways.”

Reid did provide an update on WR Kadarius Toney, who missed Week 12 with a hamstring injury. This is the same hamstring issue that sidelined Toney when he was with the New York Giants.

While Toney is working hard to get back on the field, Kansas City is approaching this injury cautiously. Hamstrings are fickle and the injuries TO them can linger as this one has without proper recovery. The coaching staff and training staff want to ensure that when Toney returns from injury this time, he’s back on the field for the long haul.

“Yeah, so he’s working hard at getting back and we are being cautious with it,” Reid said. “We’ll see how he does this week as we go forward with it. We’re going to try not to bring him back and then have any setbacks after that. We don’t want to go through that.”

In order to make sure there are no setbacks, Reid isn’t committing to any sort of firm timeline for Toney’s return. He’ll take it day-by-day as the team returns to practice ahead of the Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.

“So, we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how it goes. (He’ll) probably be day-to-day and we’ll just see where he’s at.”

