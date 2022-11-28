Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident
YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years
MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh police commissioner pledges to address gun violence ‘head-on’
NEWBURGH – In the wake of this week’s raids and arrests of over a dozen suspects involved in violence in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, Newburgh City Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said he is making good on the promise he made when hired to “address gun violence head-on.”. He...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession
TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
Missing Monsey Woman Found Dead Along Highway, Police Say
A 52-year-old Hudson Valley woman was found dead along a highway after being missing for more than a day. The woman was reported missing place in Rockland County around 12:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in Monsey. The Ramapo Police received a report of the missing woman from Monsey who had...
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Car stolen in BX with 1-year-old girl inside found with child unharmed, suspect sought
A carjacker who stole a vehicle in the Bronx Monday night with a baby inside is being sought by police, authorities said.
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
NBC New York
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
NBC New York
Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault
Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
NYPD arrest suspect wanted in connection with murder of 51-year-old man in Roxbury
Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested Sunday, seven months after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Boston resident David Wood near an elementary school in Roxbury. A suspect wanted in connection to an April murder in Roxbury was arrested in New York City this weekend, according to Boston police. Timothy Timson, 30,...
Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto
A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
