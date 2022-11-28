MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO