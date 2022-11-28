ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester police officer killed in auto accident

YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years

MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession

TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
CHESTER, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NBC New York

Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto

A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT

