Icy street in Sioux Falls causes fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
SFPD: Search warrant leads to the recovery of construction materials worth $80,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation into stolen construction materials by Sioux Falls Police led to an arrest and the recovery of construction equipment worth more than $80,000. Police say they first received a report of stolen equipment from a construction site on November 28. Surveillance footage from...
Stampede defeat Waterloo 6-2
WATERLOO, IA (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede ended the Waterloo Blackhawks’ seven-game, at-home win streak in a 6-2 victory Friday evening. Going into the first intermission, the Stampede and Blackhawks had an even split with 11 shots on net and zero points on the board. Sam Harris opened up the Stampede’s scoring in the second period with two goals off assists from Maxim Strbak and Nick Ring as well as Maddox Fleming and Alex Rybakov. The Blackhawks answered back with two goals of their own, coming from Garrett Schifsky and Myles Hilman, to tie the game going into the third period.
