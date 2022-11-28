ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

OSU checks in on two in-state DB commits, top 2024 OL looks to narrow his list

Unfortunately, Ohio State is not playing this weekend, but the coaching staff is making the best possible situation out of it by hitting the recruiting trail hard. Having the weekend off, Ohio State is using this time to check in not only with the targets that are still undecided, but also the players that are currently committed to the 2023 class with in-home visits.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU

Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Warren makes case for Ohio State to be included in College Football Playoff

Kevin Warren talked about Ohio State’s body of work this season. The B1G commissioner thinks that the Buckeyes should get a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. According to Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo, Warren thinks that if Ohio State has played forty-eight quarters of football, that forty-six and a half of them were excellent barring the loss to Michigan. Warren further stated that the Buckeyes need some help.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges

Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?

The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish. During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy