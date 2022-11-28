Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
OSU checks in on two in-state DB commits, top 2024 OL looks to narrow his list
Unfortunately, Ohio State is not playing this weekend, but the coaching staff is making the best possible situation out of it by hitting the recruiting trail hard. Having the weekend off, Ohio State is using this time to check in not only with the targets that are still undecided, but also the players that are currently committed to the 2023 class with in-home visits.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica give betting tips for B1G Championship
Greg McElroy and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a few things to say about this weekend’s B1G match up between Michigan and Purdue. Both agreed that the Boilermakers seem to be more of a trend than an actual contender in this game. Purdue is currently 8-4 overall...
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones reveals Purdue's motivation for B1G Championship game vs. Michigan
Charlie Jones knows how much a win over Michigan in the B1G Championship would mean to Purdue. Jones sat down with BTN’s Joshua E. Perry to talk about how the team is staying motivated. Jones is well aware that many of his teammates have been doubted throughout their careers...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Warren makes case for Ohio State to be included in College Football Playoff
Kevin Warren talked about Ohio State’s body of work this season. The B1G commissioner thinks that the Buckeyes should get a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. According to Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo, Warren thinks that if Ohio State has played forty-eight quarters of football, that forty-six and a half of them were excellent barring the loss to Michigan. Warren further stated that the Buckeyes need some help.
Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'
A prominent college football recruit from the state of Ohio is heading to Michigan after revealing a problem he had with the Buckeyes program. Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive lineman from the Cleveland area, has pledged to the Wolverines after saying he didn't get good vibes from Ohio State. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm says coaching Purdue's players with a chip on their shoulders 'are a lot of fun to coach'
Jeff Brohm joined Joel Klatt’s Breaking the Huddle to discuss Purdue’s upcoming matchup with Michigan for the B1G Championship Game. Brohm likes where his team is at and has been at this season and feels that his crew can compete with the B1G powerhouse. “I think we’ve gradually...
WRs Coach Brian Hartline Not Leaving Ohio State For Cincinnati
Hartline was reportedly set to interview for the Bearcats' head coaching job in the near future.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
saturdaytradition.com
5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges
Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops falls to Duke in ACC/B1G Challenge despite solid outing from Zed Key
Ohio State had a tough challenge with Duke on the schedule. The Buckeyes were not able to earn a win against the Blue Devils in the ACC/B1G Challenge on Wednesday. Ohio State lost to Duke by a score of 81-72. The Buckeyes are now 5-2 on the year after the loss.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?
The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish. During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.
Comments / 0