Brattleboro, VT—The Brattleboro Selectboard has chosen John R. Potter as the new Town Manager. Mr. Potter will assume his new responsibilities on December 30, 2022. “On behalf of the Brattleboro Selectboard, I congratulate John Potter on being selected as our new Town Manager” said Ian Goodnow, Selectboard Chair. “We considered many well qualified candidates during our nationwide search. The Selectboard conducted this process with care and diligence, and we are very pleased with the result. We are confident that John Potter has an enthusiasm for good governance and for Brattleboro that he will bring to his new role. We look forward to working with John for the benefit of the people of Brattleboro.”

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO