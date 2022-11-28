Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Christmas Party at Black River Senior Center
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center will be celebrating the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 12, from 1-3 p.m. We will have refreshments and door prizes. “Rust and Ruin,” the retro ‘70s band will be entertaining us with Christmas songs. Everyone will be encouraged to sing along!
vermontjournal.com
Miracle at Main + Mountain
LUDLOW, Vt. – Miracle, the adored Holiday pop-up bar, is opening at Main + Mountain in Ludlow, Vt. Kicking off Nov. 25, through Dec. 31, Miracle on Main Street at Main + Mountain will feature a holiday oasis with over the top, kitschy, and festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as “Christmapolitan,” “Christmas Carol Barrel,” “Snowball Old-Fashioned,” “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!,” “Jingle Balls Nog,” “Nice Shot,” and “Naughty Shot.” New this year is the “Santa’s Little Helper,” “Christmas Cricket,” “Holiday Spiked Chai,” and “Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex” cocktails.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Christmas Market
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, don’t forget to stop in at the Christmas Farmers’ Market on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt. All of our vendors will be there, along with some newcomers who will add creative new gift options to your list. Check out Vt. hand-spun and loomed scarves and accessories, locally-crafted jewelry, holiday floral arrangements and décor, authentic batik clothing and accessories, and original items of decorative art. For your table, we have natural meats, artisan breads, delicate pastries and confections, free-range eggs, a full range of maple products, homemade pies and baked goods, honey, candles, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
vermontjournal.com
Featured Pets: Beagles
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beagles lovers, we are looking for you!! We currently have four beagles longing for loving homes. Randy is 4, Darnell is 8, Dorthy is 12 and Sadie is 14. As with every beagle they are all sweet and adore people. For more info go to our Facebook page photo album marked “Adoptable Dogs” or call 802-885-3997. To apply to adopt go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
vermontjournal.com
Okemo Mountain School raises over $37,000 with its Ski and Snowboard Swap
LUDLOW, Vt. – This year’s Ski and Snowboard Swap had a record-breaking year and raised over $37,000 for Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the swap will go towards operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students. The event was extremely well attended this year and customers were excited with their purchases, finding outstanding deals on all sorts of new and used winter outdoor gear.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS Event Raises $6,000 for Mental Health
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, announced recently that they raised over $6,000 for mental health at their Light Up Your Life event in Windsor on Sept. 23. The community fundraiser was held at the Path of Life Garden, which provided the perfect backdrop for this event focused around mental wellness.
vermontjournal.com
Chester Christmas Market on December 3
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate the holiday season joyfully and safely by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go. The event will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Route 11 W, in Chester, Vt., on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature a special pickup time of 9:30-10 a.m. for those who order items in advance.
vermontjournal.com
Winfield “Hap” Martin, 2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Winfield “Hap” Martin passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, with his wife, Cassandra Pitney, at his side. Hap was a proud Vietnam vet, and an incredibly kind soul. There will be no service. Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors in his name. R.I.P. You will be missed.
vermontjournal.com
Engel & Völkers Second- Annual “Elves on Main Street” Scavenger Hunt
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 25, Engel & Völkers Okemo and 20 local organizations announced the commencement of “Elves on Main Street:” a seasonal scavenger hunt in Ludlow Village, offering raffle prizes donated by participating organizations. Each “Elves on Main Street” partner organization hides one elf,...
mountaintimes.info
The Vermont Holiday Festival is Dec. 2-3
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 2 – 3 — KILLINGTON — The Killington Pico Area Association cordially invites you to join KPAA as we once again kick off the start of the winter holiday season with our annual Vermont holidayfestival, a.k.a. “The Festival of Trees” on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3 in the Killington Grand Ballroom. The KPAA will again be featuring the indoor Christmas forest of trees, purchased and decorated by local businesses and individuals.
vermontjournal.com
Patricia A. Smart, 1945-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Patricia A. Smart, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of James and Helen (Martin) Kee. She attended schools and graduated high school on Long Island, N.Y.
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
ibrattleboro.com
John Potter Selected as Brattleboro Town Manager
Brattleboro, VT—The Brattleboro Selectboard has chosen John R. Potter as the new Town Manager. Mr. Potter will assume his new responsibilities on December 30, 2022. “On behalf of the Brattleboro Selectboard, I congratulate John Potter on being selected as our new Town Manager” said Ian Goodnow, Selectboard Chair. “We considered many well qualified candidates during our nationwide search. The Selectboard conducted this process with care and diligence, and we are very pleased with the result. We are confident that John Potter has an enthusiasm for good governance and for Brattleboro that he will bring to his new role. We look forward to working with John for the benefit of the people of Brattleboro.”
mynbc5.com
Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
vermontjournal.com
Chester railroad history
Below is some Chester Depot railroad history. Robert “Bob” Adams wrote this history for me in 2005. Bob had retired from the Rutland Railroad. He was about to meet Nelson Blount. These two men, with others, including Gov. Tom Salmon, established Steamtown USA. Bob was President of the Green Mountain Railroad. In part:
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
WCAX
Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A would-be Rutland shoplifter was stopped in his tracks by bystanders last weekend. It happened at the Home Depot on Saturday. Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, of Rutland, attempted to steal more than $2,000 worth of tools and other equipment from the store. When he tried to leave, police say witnesses restrained him in the parking lot until officers arrived.
