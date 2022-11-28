ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

101.9 KELO-FM

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
RAPID CITY, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota soybean checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that was used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork. The organization used the funds to purchase 20,000 pounds of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
RAPID CITY, SD
kscj.com

NOEM BANS TIK TOK USE BY SOUTH DAKOTA STATE AGENCIES & CONTRACTORS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING THE CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TIKTOK FOR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, EMPLOYEES, AND CONTRACTORS USING STATE DEVICES. THE STATE SAYS THE ORDER IS IN RESPONSE TO THE GROWING NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT POSED BY TIKTOK DUE TO ITS DATA GATHERING OPERATIONS...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

