SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO