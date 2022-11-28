ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

wtoc.com

Liberty Co. sees largest turnout for runoff election

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Record-shattering voter turnout in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate continues. In Liberty County, elections leaders say things are going well. According to the county’s elections supervisor, early voters in Liberty County have experienced very few lines, with most being able to get in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from the Coastal Empire say a lot of the focus in the year ahead will be on building around 2022′s big economic boom. The group came together with local business leaders for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. WTOC caught up with three of the people representing our area in the upcoming legislative session, who all say the coming year is about our area’s expanding opportunities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Huge turnout continues for Chatham Co. early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People continue to turn out in strong numbers for early voting for the U.S. Senate Runoff election between Incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker. Voters WTOC talked to at the Islands Library in Chatham County on Thursday said they expected the long lines out...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Commission accepts severance agreement with Lee Smith

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners have officially reached a deal to part ways from former County Manager Lee Smith after several months of negotiations. Smith was suspended with pay in July and has turned in his resignation. Smith said he was never given a reason as to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor. She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Oglethorpe Driving Club collecting toys for the United States Marine Corps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, the Oglethorpe Driving Club of Savannah helps collect toys for the United States Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” national campaign. Saturday they, along with members of our team here at WTOC, gathered at the Habersham Shopping Center for their Cars and Coffee event as we all work to collect as many toys possible for the kids in our community this holiday season.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Tilly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we count down to Christmas, this weekend National Women’s Adventure Group is bringing some holiday cheer to Tybee Island. The Sisters on the Fly Christmas Caravan Tour is in town this weekend. It benefits the Tybee Post Theater. So Evan Goetz, the executive director...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SAVANNAH, GA

