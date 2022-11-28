A Christmas (City) Story: Here’s what happens when The Hallmark Channel falls in love with Bethlehem

Main Street is seen Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Bethlehem. Bethlehem is one of five U.S. cities to be featured on the Hallmark Channel’s online "Christmas Cam" livestream display. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Bethlehem’s historic Main Street in December, with its charming lights and seasonal decor, feels like the perfect setting for a Christmas movie.

That’s why the Christmas City is getting the Hallmark Channel treatment: Bethlehem is one of five U.S. cities to be featured on the Hallmark Channel’s online “Christmas Cam” livestream display.

Beginning this week, Bethlehem’s historic Main Street will be featured on Hallmark’s website for a live view of the city’s lights and holiday displays.

According to a news release, the network is featuring cities and towns across the U.S. that “evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies.” Bethlehem has earned the nickname “the Christmas City” for its well-known holiday events and decor, including Christkindlmarkt and Christmas Huts on Main.

“Visitors and locals alike tell us Bethlehem looks just like a Hallmark town,” Tammy Wendling, senior vice president of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’re thrilled to see that Hallmark agrees and we thank them for this opportunity. We hope the Christmas Cam viewers feel the Christmas City holiday magic and cheer through their screens.”

The Christmas Cam livestreams can be viewed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 30. Other cities featured include Harbor Springs, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Corning, New York; and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam livestreams can be viewed at hallmarkchannel.com/christmas/christmas-cams .