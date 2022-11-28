ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

A Christmas (City) Story: Here’s what happens when The Hallmark Channel falls in love with Bethlehem

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Main Street is seen Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Bethlehem. Bethlehem is one of five U.S. cities to be featured on the Hallmark Channel’s online "Christmas Cam" livestream display. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Bethlehem’s historic Main Street in December, with its charming lights and seasonal decor, feels like the perfect setting for a Christmas movie.

That’s why the Christmas City is getting the Hallmark Channel treatment: Bethlehem is one of five U.S. cities to be featured on the Hallmark Channel’s online “Christmas Cam” livestream display.

Beginning this week, Bethlehem’s historic Main Street will be featured on Hallmark’s website for a live view of the city’s lights and holiday displays.

According to a news release, the network is featuring cities and towns across the U.S. that “evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies.” Bethlehem has earned the nickname “the Christmas City” for its well-known holiday events and decor, including Christkindlmarkt and Christmas Huts on Main.

“Visitors and locals alike tell us Bethlehem looks just like a Hallmark town,” Tammy Wendling, senior vice president of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’re thrilled to see that Hallmark agrees and we thank them for this opportunity. We hope the Christmas Cam viewers feel the Christmas City holiday magic and cheer through their screens.”

The Christmas Cam livestreams can be viewed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 30. Other cities featured include Harbor Springs, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Corning, New York; and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam livestreams can be viewed at hallmarkchannel.com/christmas/christmas-cams .

LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter

The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
