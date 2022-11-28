ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Falls News

Klamath County data breach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Closures due to weather for December 1st

The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board

KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

