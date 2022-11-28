Read full article on original website
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls. The Eagle Point High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
