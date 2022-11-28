Read full article on original website
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Springfield's mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
Springfield police looking for missing 69-year-old man
The Springfield Police Department is looking for help locating 69 year old Alan Weferling.
Holyoke man arrested for 2021 deadly North Canaan crash
A man from Holyoke was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly crash in North Canaan last year.
Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
Christmas presents stolen from Chicopee storage unit for Westover ARB children’s party
Chicopee police are investigating after a storage unit was broken into that contained hundreds of gifts for children collected by a non-profit organization.
‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested in Chicopee for more than 10 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
Town by Town: December 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Westfield, the holiday season has officially kicked off with the third annual holiday lights tour. The event takes place all over Westfield and allows families to take a self-guided drive-by tour of the city’s outdoor holiday displays. You can check out all the lights and decorations until January 2.
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning to conduct an investigation. Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last Thursday. Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect. Updated: Nov. 30,...
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city
Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 12 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery in East...
One firefighter taken to hospital after Springfield fire
Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Acshuent Avenue in Springfield on Wednesday.
Investigation continues into deadly hit-and-run on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the victim in Wednesday night’s pedestrian crash in Chicopee has died. The incident marks the second fatal deadly pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street just this week. Chicopee Street was blocked off for hours Wednesday night as officers investigated a second crash involving...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Now, lawmakers want to make sure this outbreak is handled properly. We’ve learned from the state there is currently 11 long-term care veterans that are COVID-19 positive in the...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
6 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are now without a place to live right before the holidays after a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield. Springfield fire officials confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was now out, but it wasn’t an easy battle for them. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the weather conditions made fighting those flames a challenge.
Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
