Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Westfield, the holiday season has officially kicked off with the third annual holiday lights tour. The event takes place all over Westfield and allows families to take a self-guided drive-by tour of the city’s outdoor holiday displays. You can check out all the lights and decorations until January 2.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning to conduct an investigation.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city

Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into deadly hit-and-run on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the victim in Wednesday night’s pedestrian crash in Chicopee has died. The incident marks the second fatal deadly pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street just this week. Chicopee Street was blocked off for hours Wednesday night as officers investigated a second crash involving...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Now, lawmakers want to make sure this outbreak is handled properly. We’ve learned from the state there is currently 11 long-term care veterans that are COVID-19 positive in the...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are now without a place to live right before the holidays after a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield. Springfield fire officials confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was now out, but it wasn’t an easy battle for them. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the weather conditions made fighting those flames a challenge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

