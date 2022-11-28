Read full article on original website
UWF football advances to National Semifinals with dominant win over Wingate
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida is advancing to the NCAA Playoff Semifinals after cruising to a victory Saturday against Wingate. The Argos jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead and never looked back, defeating the Bulldogs, 45-14, in the Super Region 2 Championship Game at PenAir Field.
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Navy Relief Society, FP&L honor Northwest Florida veteran with holiday home makeover
MILTON, Fla. -- A Northwest Florida l veteran and his family received a special holiday gift. The "Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society" and Florida Power & Light partnered for the home makeover for the Ballard family in Milton. "Elves" were there Thursday afternoon setting up holiday decorations. The society nominated the...
UWF kicker saves a life amidst football team's playoff run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- UWF's football team has reached the third round of NCAA Playoffs. They'll host Wingate, Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. But at least one Argo has been fighting for something more. UWF kicker Griffin Cerra has kicked game-winning field goals and been the conference Special Teams Player of...
Baker HS basketball player ranked top scorer in the nation
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A student at Baker High School has a long list of college offers for basketball. Labaron Philon is only a junior, and he's the leading scorer in the nation. He's already earned state and nationwide titles. As a sophomore, number 11, Labaron Philon, was the...
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
Pensacola Parks and Recreation held first holiday indoor market 'Jingle Bells on the Bay'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 35 artists and vendors came together Saturday for the first annual "Jingle Bells on the Bay" holiday indoor market. There were unique items made by local artists and vendors for sale. Outside, local food trucks fed the crowd. Parks and Recreation said many people asked for a...
Highway 98 Country's 11th Annual 'Bikes or Bust' event underway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Highway 98 Country's 11th Annual "Bikes or Bust" event is underway in Fort Walton Beach Friday. Morning show host Bo Reynolds is suspended 30-feet in the air in a lift above uptown station. Reynolds will be up there for a total of 98 hours with...
Jubilee Church and Farm Share's drive-thru food distribution kicked off in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Over 500 families were able to get boxes of free food Saturday morning at Jubilee Church and Farm Share's food distribution. The drive-in food drive was run in response to the difficulties that many families in the community have experienced recently. Some of the items in the...
McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
Report: Destin Middle School health tech stole student medication, replaced with aspirin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician was arrested and charged Thursday with stealing prescription medicine from students. 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
Pensacola Caring Hearts delivers over 600 coats and blankets to the homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Food, coats and blankets were handed out to the Pensacola area's homeless community. Pensacola Caring Hearts organization teamed up with the Vikings Motorcycle Club to deliver more than 600 coats and blankets Saturday. They wanted to make sure people living in the woods had the stuff they...
Milton's 'Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display' to help Santa Rosa Kid's House
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display" in Milton is growing this year. They're adding a new mega pixel tree to their displays collection. The family run business is known for their incredible light show and even won the "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2019. Family's...
Pensacola nursery owner shares supply chain shortage impact on Christmas trees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this holiday season, it may not be as easy to find. The owner of Pensacola Seed and Garden, Larry Morris, says a quarter of their Christmas tree inventory is gone and the shortage is impacting larger trees the most.
Community Health of Northwest Florida celebrates 2 new opening clinics in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Health of Northwest Florida held a tailgate party to celebrate the opening of two new clinics in Pensacola. The new walk-in clinic and pharmacy will be open seven days a week. It also opened the second Palafox location that has optometry and behavioral health services. The...
Pensacola Fire Department seeks firefighters, apply here
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is now hiring Professional Firefighters to join the team. The department is offering competitive benefits and opportunities for advancement for individuals looking to further their career in firefighting. Interested applicants can apply here. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and...
Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola
What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
Report: Milton man chases coworker with knife after claiming tool was sabotaged
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Thursday after he chased his coworker with a knife, claiming he sabotaged his saw in order to hurt him, according to an arrest report. Anthony Aucoin, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery for the...
Top 10 finalists announced for Escambia County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
