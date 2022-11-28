ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UWF kicker saves a life amidst football team's playoff run

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- UWF's football team has reached the third round of NCAA Playoffs. They'll host Wingate, Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. But at least one Argo has been fighting for something more. UWF kicker Griffin Cerra has kicked game-winning field goals and been the conference Special Teams Player of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Baker HS basketball player ranked top scorer in the nation

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A student at Baker High School has a long list of college offers for basketball. Labaron Philon is only a junior, and he's the leading scorer in the nation. He's already earned state and nationwide titles. As a sophomore, number 11, Labaron Philon, was the...
BAKER, FL
WEAR

YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Fire Department seeks firefighters, apply here

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is now hiring Professional Firefighters to join the team. The department is offering competitive benefits and opportunities for advancement for individuals looking to further their career in firefighting. Interested applicants can apply here. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola

What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Top 10 finalists announced for Escambia County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy