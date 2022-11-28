Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Show, Cites Illness Of Lead Singer Steven Tyler
Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was canceled two hours before the show was scheduled. Tyler, who has an extensive history of drug and alcohol abuse, checked into another rehab stint in May, forcing the postponement of the planned residency until the fall. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the group wrote on social media. “He is expected...
Magical Forest holiday attraction returns to Las Vegas
Every dollar spent at the Magical Forest goes towards programs and services for over 3,000 people with disabilities at Opportunity Village
Palms Casino Resort Entertainment Listings Update
Palms Casino Resort offers multiple live music, special events and concert theater performances. Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip where valet and self-parking are always free you will find a wide range of headline talent, and performances you can only see at Palms. For a full list of and...
Aerosmith forced to cancel Las Vegas Strip show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show on Friday evening due to an illness. According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result. The show was set to begin at […]
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to 'extraordinary' demand
Country music star Creed Fisher to bring This Ain’t the Hamptons Tour to Santa Fe Station
Country music star Creed Fisher to bring This Ain’t the Hamptons Tour to Santa Fe Station. Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. Country music star Creed Fisher is bringing his This Ain’t the Hamptons Tour to the Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events. New daily giveaways announced for the Downtown Christmas Expo. On Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m., prior to its live viewing party of the Wrangler National Finals...
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, December Promotions
L to R: Promotional Poster for SAHARA’s NYE Celebration; Gourmet Six-Bacon Flight at Zeffer’s Café for National Bacon Day. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA, DISHES, GAMING PROMOTIONS, MORE IN DECEMBER. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events...
The Mob Museum Curates Historic Las Vegas Photo Exhibit For El Cortez Hotel & Casino
THE MOB MUSEUM CURATES HISTORIC LAS VEGAS PHOTO EXHIBIT FOR EL CORTEZ HOTEL & CASINO. The Mob Museum, National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will unveil a new photography exhibit in partnership with the iconic El Cortez Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Dec. 1. The exhibit titled “From Gambling Town to Resort Destination: The Epic Rise of Las Vegas” will be located in the north-south hallway inside the El Cortez and will take viewers on a journey through time in Las Vegas.
Santa visits Hash House A Go Go in Summerlin on Sat. Dec. 17
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hash House A Go Go brings farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist to the locals and visitors of Las Vegas. The well-known restaurant is famous for its unusual décor and enormous portions. The restaurant has garnered dozens of local and national “Best Of” accolades, including, most recently, “Best Local Brunch of All Time” in Las Vegas Weekly’s “Best of All Time” Awards in 2020; “Best Waffles” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2019 “Best of Las Vegas” poll, and has been featured on the Food Network, “Martha Stewart,” “Dr. Phil” and the popular Travel Channel program, “Man v. Food.” Reservations are encouraged and walk-ins are accommodated on a first come, first served basis. For reservations or inquiries, please call the West Sahara location at (702) 804-4646, the LINQ Resort & Casino location at (702) 254-4646, the Summerlin location at (702) 718-4646, the Plaza Hotel and Casino location at (702) 384-4646, or the Henderson location at (702) 898-4646; or visit hashhouseagogo.com.
AREA15 Announces December Events, Updated New Year’s Weekend Lineup
L to R: New Year’s Eve revelry at AREA15; Graphic for “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. Immersive Viewing Experience at AREA15. AREA15 ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY, IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES,. PROMOTIONS FOR DECEMBER 2022. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites...
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino
The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
KTVU FOX 2
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
