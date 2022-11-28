ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley

It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York

A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains

It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?

New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
NEW YORK STATE
Google, Huge Media Company ‘Mislead’ New York With ‘Inaccurate Ads’

Google and DJs in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are accused of "showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules." On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office, along with officials from five other states and the FTC, secured $9.4 million from Google and iHeartMedia for airing misleading ads about a Google device.
GEORGIA STATE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
