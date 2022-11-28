Read full article on original website
Related
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Urgent: 5 Things Hudson Valley NY Firefighters Want You to Know
You probably go throughout your day, not really thinking about fire safety much, but fire fighters think about it every minute of every day. Recently I got a letter in the mail from my local fire department. In it, they shared a few things that they asked everyone to do to help them out.
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley
It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Bridge Authority Announced Exciting Change For Hudson Valley Bridge
This is a common question that those who reside in the Hudson Valley have asked themselves before. It seems like there is always some sort of construction happening in our area. However, this is good news. Whether it's for safer streets, bigger bridges or even more lanes on roads, it's for the better.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Stewart’s Shops Open Online Merch Store Just in Time for the Holidays
The holiday shopping season has begun and we always encourage those around the Hudson Valley to shop local. Supporting local businesses is one of the easiest ways to give back to the community. One insanely popular Upstate New York local business has just opened its first online shop. If you...
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains
It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
New York Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family On Black Friday
An Amazon driver is being called a hero for saving a Hudson Valley family from a fire that destroyed their home. On Black Friday around 6 p.m., the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 7 Regina Court. Black Friday Fire At Rockland County Home. Arriving firefighters were...
‘People Over Politics:’ New York Man Makes United States History
A New York State man just made history. On Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress. Jefferies, from Brooklyn, will become the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress. "Today, with immense pride, I...
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Can You Collect Money From Old Winning New York State Lottery Ticket?
The Mega Millions drawing for tomorrow, Friday, December 2, 2022, is $333 million. I'm sure you're praying to the lottery gods to win if you play. But, what if you find an old winning lottery ticket that you misplaced or forgot about, can you still collect the winnings?. The lottery...
Google, Huge Media Company ‘Mislead’ New York With ‘Inaccurate Ads’
Google and DJs in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are accused of "showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules." On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office, along with officials from five other states and the FTC, secured $9.4 million from Google and iHeartMedia for airing misleading ads about a Google device.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1