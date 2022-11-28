Read full article on original website
Related
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
KKTV
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police issue 32 citations, 3 felony arrests during special enforcement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department (NPPD) participated in the Nebraska “Buckle Up Every Trip Every Time” enforcement grant which took place from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The grant allowed NPPD to step up traffic enforcement during the five-day enforcement period by deploying...
Man pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies across metro
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to 10 armed bank robberies that took place over three months.
Police: Handcuffed suspect shot officer while being removed from car at Denver jail
A suspect being removed from a police car at the downtown Denver jail Monday night shot an officer in the neck, the Denver Police Department said, before at least one other officer shot the suspect multiple times.
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Comments / 0