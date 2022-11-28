Read full article on original website
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
Odd Weather Coming to the Hudson Valley this Weekend
No one would blame you if you were confused about what time of year it actually is. It's officially December, but no one seemed to tell the weather. Here's what do expect on a rollercoaster weekend in the Hudson Valley. Wild Hudson Valley Weather. While the first snow of the...
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York
It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd." With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Win Some Huge Holiday Cash at These Catskill Christmas Events
These Catskills events can sure add a little extra jingle jangle to your pockets. Resorts World Catskills just announced their December giveaways, contests, and entertainment lineup. So, if you've been looking for some fun to frolic through the holiday season, you may want to add Resorts World Catskill to your places to hit up.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains
It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home
A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
New York Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family On Black Friday
An Amazon driver is being called a hero for saving a Hudson Valley family from a fire that destroyed their home. On Black Friday around 6 p.m., the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 7 Regina Court. Black Friday Fire At Rockland County Home. Arriving firefighters were...
Did You Know Shania Twain Has Ties to Upstate, New York?
Upstate New York is the perfect escape for celebrities. They can easily hide out in the cabin in the woods or throw on a hat and sunglasses and become a local in no time. We're used to it here in the Hudson Valley, but in the early 90s, it was probably less common. Speaking of which, apparently a country music superstar called the Adirondack's home for a short time.
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
New York State Sets New Record For ‘Clean’ Jobs, Helps With COVID
A new record was set in New York State that officials say is helping New York recover from the COVID pandemic. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced New York State set a record level of clean energy jobs. New York State Sets Clean Energy Jobs Record. New...
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
