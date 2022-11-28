Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M University choirs prepare for Holiday Spirit of Aggieland performance
People of all ages are can hear a chorus of Christmas melodies during the Holiday Spirit of Aggieland — hosted by the Texas A&M University Choral Activities — at 3 p.m. Sunday at Rudder Auditorium, where three choirs will sing classic Christmas songs. Texas A&M Choral Activities choirs...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Governor’s Small Business Series comes to B-CS
Are you considering opening up a small business? Perhaps you want to gather as many resources and make as many connections as you can?. Bryan-College Station potential small business owners are invited to the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series — which will be hosted in B-CS for the first time — from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Hilton College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month
Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Skip Richter column: Choose a satsuma for citrus success
Most citrus in Texas is grown in the Rio Grande Valley due to that area’s milder winter climate most years. We can grow citrus here in Brazos County by careful choice of types and cold protection techniques. Satsumas, a type of mandarin orange is among the top of the...
KBTX.com
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting several events that promise a jolly good time for adults 55 and older. A holiday open house will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Meyer Senior and Community Center. A holiday party...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD
An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
American Guild of Organists
The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
Former Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named ACC Coach of the Year
Mike Elko impressed in Year 1 at Durham with the Blue Devils.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball player Allison Fields named to SEC community service team for 2nd straight year
Texas A&M graduate libero Allison Fields was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team for the second straight year Wednesday. Fields has performed 88 hours of community service while at A&M, including participating in A&M’s Sports Day with the Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1
The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
VIP Intel: Latest on A&M and 4-star WR prospect Adam Hopkins
It is now officially December, which means that we are in the same month as the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023. Texas A&M has just 11 commitments in the class at this point. Though the Aggies will add some players from the transfer portal, they will definitely sign more than just 11 high school prospects as well. That means that there will be some additions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (12) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30
The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury
Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night. Not only did the College Station football team get revenge on Georgetown with a resounding 52-28 win in the playoffs, but Edwards also had a special performance. The senior linebacker finished with four tackles and a 23-yard interception...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
