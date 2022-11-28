Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
US Marshals arrest boyfriend of woman murdered in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - The boyfriend of a woman who was murdered in Arlington was arrested Thursday morning in Lewisville. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Jose Moreno Castaneda and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant. Investigators call him a person of interest in the...
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault.
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
fox7austin.com
Westworth Village home explosion leaves man seriously injured
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas - Investigators are trying to find the source of an explosion that destroyed a home in Westworth Village near Fort Worth that left one person seriously injured Thursday morning. A man who was inside the home suffered serious injuries. He was rescued by a neighbor. There was...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
kjluradio.com
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
WFAA
Arlington PD identifies person of interest in murder of 44-year-old woman found in parking lot
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says a person of interest is wanted in connection to the murder of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in a parking lot in late October. During a press conference Wednesday morning, APD announced 43-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda is...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
fox7austin.com
AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl
PARADISE, Texas - A number of local law enforcement departments are taking part in a search for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night. An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Athena Strand, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
Crash blamed on racing kills two, injures two others in River Oak
In River Oak a few miles outside Fort Worth a crash overnight has left two women dead and two men struggling to survive and now there’s word racing may have been involved.
Fort Worth boy suffers gunshot wound from drive-by shooting, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boy has suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting. The drive-by happened Monday night at about 8:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, a private residence.According to police, the victim was inside the residence when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by the front of the residence, shooting from a firearm several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. There is no suspect in custody.
fox4news.com
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber
DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Fort Worth Weekly
Auditing Citizens’ Rights
Lupe asked me to meet her early at Tarrant County Jail. Her incarcerated boyfriend is allowed only two visitors a day, she said, so arriving in the morning ensured we were allowed in. After we showed our IDs to a sheriff’s deputy, we took the elevator to the seventh floor and waited for the inmate to arrive. Lupe asked to conceal her last name to protect her privacy.
