Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Kansas sweeps Miami to open NCAA tourney play at Devaney Center

Kansas swept Miami 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 in a first-round NCAA volleyball tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Jayhawks will await the winner of Nebraska and Delaware State. That match begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Kansas was led by Caroline Bien's 12 kills. Ayah Elnady hadded nine....
LAWRENCE, KS
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Carr leads No. 2 Texas past No. 7 Creighton

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas had pressured Creighton's shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention

NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news

In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season. Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney keeps it close, but can't close gap against Creighton Prep

KEARNEY — Although the result ended in a 53-47 Creighton Prep win, Kearney High head coach Drake Beranek was pleased with his squad full of newcomers’ effort Thursday night against the 2021-22 state semifinalists. “We never stopped competing. The game was 12 at one point and finished at...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph pushed, strangled woman amid argument, police allege

Mickey Joseph, who served as Nebraska football's interim head coach for the final nine games of the season, choked an adult woman amid an argument in his south Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon, police alleged in new court filings. The woman told police that Joseph, 54, "pushed me on the couch...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
LINCOLN, NE

