Kearney Hub
Kansas sweeps Miami to open NCAA tourney play at Devaney Center
Kansas swept Miami 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 in a first-round NCAA volleyball tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Jayhawks will await the winner of Nebraska and Delaware State. That match begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Kansas was led by Caroline Bien's 12 kills. Ayah Elnady hadded nine....
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
Kearney Hub
Carr leads No. 2 Texas past No. 7 Creighton
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas had pressured Creighton's shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own...
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news
In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season. Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
kfornow.com
Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Kearney Hub
Kearney keeps it close, but can't close gap against Creighton Prep
KEARNEY — Although the result ended in a 53-47 Creighton Prep win, Kearney High head coach Drake Beranek was pleased with his squad full of newcomers’ effort Thursday night against the 2021-22 state semifinalists. “We never stopped competing. The game was 12 at one point and finished at...
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph pushed, strangled woman amid argument, police allege
Mickey Joseph, who served as Nebraska football's interim head coach for the final nine games of the season, choked an adult woman amid an argument in his south Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon, police alleged in new court filings. The woman told police that Joseph, 54, "pushed me on the couch...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
fox42kptm.com
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
