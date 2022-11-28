Read full article on original website
High school coach: Deion Sanders offered murder victim spot on 2023 JSU football roster
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey as the victim in the shooting death at Jackson State University discovered Friday morning on the JSU campus, and MBI has identified Randall Smith, 20, as the suspect in the shooting. "Smith has been arrested in connection to the...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
Jackson State football's rise under Deion Sanders started with another MVP: Ashley Robinson
Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson knows how to spin straw into gold. Just look at this weekend's Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship for proof. Robinson's handiwork will be on display Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2) when Jackson State (11-0) takes on Southern (7-4) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Robinson, after all, hired...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Report: Colorado Offered Deion Sanders Over $5 Mill per Year
The Pac-12 program has made a significant offer to Jackson State’s coach, according to a local report.
Colorado prepared to offer Deion Sanders significant salary bump
A dollar figure has emerged on the potential offer that the University of Colorado is prepared to offer Deion Sanders. The post Colorado prepared to offer Deion Sanders significant salary bump appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Cowboys legend Deion Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year.
Broomfield defeats Loveland to claim 4A football championship
DENVER — Time to party like it's 1984!. Broomfield captured its first football state title in 38 years on Saturday, defeating Loveland 24-14 in the Class 4A championship game at Empower Field at Mile High. The victory caps off an undefeated season for the Eagles, who went a perfect...
Finalist named for CSU president
FORT COLLINS, Colo — The Colorado State University system's Board of Governors has named the sole finalist in their search for the 16th president of CSU Fort Collins. Amy Parsons is a CSU graduate who has been the CEO of Mozzafiato LLC, an international e-commerce company, since 2020. Before...
