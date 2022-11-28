ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Finalist named for CSU president

FORT COLLINS, Colo — The Colorado State University system's Board of Governors has named the sole finalist in their search for the 16th president of CSU Fort Collins. Amy Parsons is a CSU graduate who has been the CEO of Mozzafiato LLC, an international e-commerce company, since 2020. Before...
FORT COLLINS, CO
