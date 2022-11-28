The race for mayor is heating up while an indicted alderman has thinned the race for his seat by deciding not to seek reelection. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia filed their nominating petitions for the office of mayor on the same day indicted Ald. Edward Burke announced his retirement after 14 terms representing the 15th Ward, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. There are now 11 people running for mayor and two running for the 15th Ward seat.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO