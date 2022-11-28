Baton Rouge General hosts a Snow & Glow event at its Holiday Lights display on Thursday, Dec.1, sponsored by Entergy. Dig out your waterproof shoes and gloves, Snow and Glow will feature snow for all to play in. There will be a mingle with Santa and his elves, a glow-in-the-dark performance and food trucks all around. The event will take place for a second round on Dec.15. The event is scheduled to be moved to Dec. 8 if there happens to be a rain-out.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO