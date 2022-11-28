ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

225batonrouge.com

The Festival of Lights, an arts market, a Christmas concert and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge General hosts a Snow & Glow event at its Holiday Lights display on Thursday, Dec.1, sponsored by Entergy. Dig out your waterproof shoes and gloves, Snow and Glow will feature snow for all to play in. There will be a mingle with Santa and his elves, a glow-in-the-dark performance and food trucks all around. The event will take place for a second round on Dec.15. The event is scheduled to be moved to Dec. 8 if there happens to be a rain-out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Festival of Lights

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

UpStage Theatre stages Home for Christmas, capping off milestone 20th season

Like a good black box should, UpStage Theatre’s diminutive Mid City auditorium holds the promise of an intimate cultural experience. Tidy rows of cushioned seats, preserved from the former Broadmoor Theatre on Florida Boulevard, are arranged stadium-style so that each viewer has a clear view of the stage. Surrounding cinder block walls are painted black, and the stage holds sets it seems you could reach out and touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Denham Springs Christmas Parade

Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find Holiday Fun for Everyone with Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights

Known for bringing holiday cheer to the Capital City community, the Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights are a local tradition with an inspiring history. We spoke with Public Relations and Communications Manager, Katie Johnston, about the beginnings of this creative gift to the community and the exciting new displays for this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million

The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
brproud.com

Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA

