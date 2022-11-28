Read full article on original website
The Festival of Lights, an arts market, a Christmas concert and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge General hosts a Snow & Glow event at its Holiday Lights display on Thursday, Dec.1, sponsored by Entergy. Dig out your waterproof shoes and gloves, Snow and Glow will feature snow for all to play in. There will be a mingle with Santa and his elves, a glow-in-the-dark performance and food trucks all around. The event will take place for a second round on Dec.15. The event is scheduled to be moved to Dec. 8 if there happens to be a rain-out.
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights
There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
UpStage Theatre stages Home for Christmas, capping off milestone 20th season
Like a good black box should, UpStage Theatre’s diminutive Mid City auditorium holds the promise of an intimate cultural experience. Tidy rows of cushioned seats, preserved from the former Broadmoor Theatre on Florida Boulevard, are arranged stadium-style so that each viewer has a clear view of the stage. Surrounding cinder block walls are painted black, and the stage holds sets it seems you could reach out and touch.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
Find Holiday Fun for Everyone with Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights
Known for bringing holiday cheer to the Capital City community, the Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights are a local tradition with an inspiring history. We spoke with Public Relations and Communications Manager, Katie Johnston, about the beginnings of this creative gift to the community and the exciting new displays for this year.
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
A Baton Rouge-themed gift guide: What we’re putting under the tree from local shops
It’s Dec. 1, which means we’re in the best part of holiday season. Local stores still have a good amount of gifts in stock, there are tons of holiday parties and events to look forward to, and that famous Mariah Carey jingle doesn’t feel tired just yet.
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
Baton Rouge nonprofit sends hundreds of Christmas care packages to soldiers overseas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Holidays spent away from family can be challenging, especially for those who have loved ones in the military. This is why a local non-profit is making sure soldiers overseas are included in this season’s Christmas celebrations. Jim Bussolati is a Junior Vice Commander...
Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million
The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento
The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
Family reunited with unidentified man who showed up at Baton Rouge hospital
BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday has brought him home. The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard
United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million
A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
Injuries Sustained In Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident.
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
