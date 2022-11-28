Early in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ second game against the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs last season, Khris Middleton left the floor with an MCL sprain. Without one of the premier midrange scorers in the NBA and one of the team’s two high-efficiency 20-point-per-game scorers, the Bucks dispatched the Bulls in five games but fell to the Boston Celtics in seven the next round.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO