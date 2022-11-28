ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022

FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
NBA

Nassir Little Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 2, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NBA

5 Specific Areas Markelle Fultz Will Help the Magic

Markelle Fultz is one of the better game managers in the league. In his NBA career thus far, he’s averaging only 1.9 turnovers per contest. He’s one of very few active point guards with at least 80 starts averaging fewer than two turnovers. In the 18 games he appeared in last season, Fultz averaged 2.2 turnovers.
NBA

Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
NBA

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.
NBA

How Khrismas came early for the Bucks

Early in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ second game against the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs last season, Khris Middleton left the floor with an MCL sprain. Without one of the premier midrange scorers in the NBA and one of the team’s two high-efficiency 20-point-per-game scorers, the Bucks dispatched the Bulls in five games but fell to the Boston Celtics in seven the next round.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139

In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers

After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
NBA

NBA

NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1

MVP– (Garners points at 2x the normal rate) STAR– (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) PRO– (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate) Two Utility spots– (Garner points at normal rate) With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and...
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday, Dec. 2

That Thursday card was disappointing, but we’re back to normal here. We have 11 games making up this Friday slate, with numerous premier matchups. I’m excited to break it down, so let’s take a look at the schedule and odds!. Injury Report. LaMelo Ball (ankle) OUT. Gordon...
