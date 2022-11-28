Saratoga Lake to be restocked with 10,500 trout after operation succeeds in removing illegally stocked yellow perch

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
oilcity.news
Sections of I-80, Medicine Bow close Friday morning as snow moves through state
CASPER, Wyo. — Numerous roads in Wyoming are closing on Friday morning as winter conditions move through the state. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, as of 9 a.m., Interstate 80 is closed between Rawlins and Cheyenne. U.S. 30 between Rawlins and Medicine Bow is closed, and is...
