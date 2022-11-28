Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the historic Elmore County Courthouse downtown. The Parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. through downtown Wetumpka. Join us for the 50th Christmas on the Coosa Celebration. We will begin the morning with our annual Character Breakfast of two sessions. The first session is at 7:30 am and the second session at 9:30 am. Gold Star Park Stage Entertainment will begin at 11:30 am and will feature The Leap of Faith Dancers, the Wetumpka Elementary K-2nd grade singers, A Chance the Dance Dancers and Pops Band.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO