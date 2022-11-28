ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

City of Wetumpka Announces plans for 50 Christmas on the Coosa Celebrations

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the historic Elmore County Courthouse downtown. The Parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. through downtown Wetumpka. Join us for the 50th Christmas on the Coosa Celebration. We will begin the morning with our annual Character Breakfast of two sessions. The first session is at 7:30 am and the second session at 9:30 am. Gold Star Park Stage Entertainment will begin at 11:30 am and will feature The Leap of Faith Dancers, the Wetumpka Elementary K-2nd grade singers, A Chance the Dance Dancers and Pops Band.
WETUMPKA, AL
