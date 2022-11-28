Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
wbrc.com
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
wbrc.com
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
wbrc.com
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
wbrc.com
Lake Lurleen State Park hosts Santa in the Park
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama State Park has transformed into a destination more like the north pole for the Christmas holiday. Organizers invite you to come see it for yourself. The RVs will have to make way for more sleighs this weekend. Lake Lurleen State Park in Coker will host the first Santa in the Park event tonight, Dec. 2, and Saturday night, Dec. 3.
wbrc.com
Local veteran encouraging you to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Corey Webb is a local veteran living in Moody. In 2002, Webb joined the Marine Core. 30 days after he was deployed to Iraq in 2004, he was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from the knee down. “We were...
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
wbrc.com
UAB band members frustrated they won’t attend Bahamas Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In two weeks, the UAB Blazers will be heading to the Bahamas for their bowl game, but the band will not be joining them. The university says their budget is limiting who can attend the trip. Several band members are saying they were originally led to...
wbrc.com
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire. The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems. Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke,...
Bham Now
Guthrie’s Chicken, furry friends + more exciting businesses opening in Birmingham
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
wbrc.com
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
Upworthy
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather expected overnight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We can expect showers and breezy conditions during the overnight hours and through Saturday morning. The lack of instability will mean few thunderstorms. The most widespread rain is expected north of I-20. If you have Saturday morning plans, expect some wet weather. Models show most of the rain exiting the area by lunchtime. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 60s. The breezy conditions will remain Saturday afternoon with wind gusts over 20 mph.
wbrc.com
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people were shot at Chevron at on Finley Boulevard. Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. of multiple people shooting at one another. The call was then upgraded to multiple people shot, according to Birmingham PD.
wbrc.com
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The South has some of the highest rates of HIV diagnosis in the country. Organizations are pushing to bring outreach and prevention to the state of Alabama. “HIV is here, and it is something that we should be aware of,” said Tommy Williams, a health worker...
wbrc.com
AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
