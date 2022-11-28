Read full article on original website
Boy, 16, arrested, in connection with stolen-car ‘gun battle’ with Aurora police
AURORA | Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shootout Wednesday among police and suspected car thieves resulting in damaged police cars but no officer-related gunfire injuries. “Evidence on scene and the hard work of officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime analysts determined that the 16-year-old...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building
One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
Denver PD chief says it's 'clear' a firearm was missed during suspect search
DENVER — Earlier this week, a Denver Police Department officer was shot in the neck by a handcuffed suspect who was being removed from a police cruiser at a jail. The department continues to investigate how the shooting occurred, but they said it was “clear” a firearm was missed during a search of the suspect.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
13 juveniles arrested in assault cases of two men pushed from RTD trains in Lakewood
Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles,...
Witnesses hear gunfire, see suspect in Aurora police shootout
New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects in Aurora.
Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber
Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
Juvenile shot near Montbello Central Park
A juvenile was shot near Montbello Central Park Friday afternoon, the Denver Police Department announced.
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
5 Aurora officers involved in shooting, suspects still on the run
Five Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting after following a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
