Boy, 16, arrested, in connection with stolen-car ‘gun battle’ with Aurora police

AURORA | Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shootout Wednesday among police and suspected car thieves resulting in damaged police cars but no officer-related gunfire injuries. “Evidence on scene and the hard work of officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime analysts determined that the 16-year-old...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building

One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.  
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead, one injured in overnight Aurora shooting

One person died and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Aurora early Friday, according to Aurora Police. The Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue. Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

1 man killed, another wounded early Friday during central Aurora shooting

AURORA | One man was killed and another injured during early Friday during a shooting early at or near apartments in central Aurora, police said. Police were called to 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. The address corresponds with Bristol Court Apartments.
AURORA, CO
police1.com

Denver PD chief says it's 'clear' a firearm was missed during suspect search

DENVER — Earlier this week, a Denver Police Department officer was shot in the neck by a handcuffed suspect who was being removed from a police cruiser at a jail. The department continues to investigate how the shooting occurred, but they said it was “clear” a firearm was missed during a search of the suspect.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber

Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley

One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
GREELEY, CO
KXRM

Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

