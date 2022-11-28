Tuskegee University was the first Historically Black College or University to offer an architecture degree, starting back in 1893, and today, it’s the only HBCU to offer a degree in historic preservation; one that is uniquely focused on the institution’s own storied history. This spring, the program’s first cohort of students (two of them) graduated with minors in historic preservation, researching the 140-year-old Tuskegee campus, many designed by Robert Taylor who lends his name to Tuskegee’s architecture school, in addition to being the first academically trained Black architect, and the first Black student to graduate from MIT, in 1892.

TUSKEGEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO