82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite
Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff. Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite. In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over...
altavistajournal.com
Flames Head Coach Freeze signs with Auburn
The Flames football nation and the Liberty community on Monday received a piece of news that was not at all unexpected - Head Coach Hugh Freeze has signed with Auburn University to become the Tigers’ next head coach. In his four years at the helm of the Flames, Freeze...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches check in on 5-Star defensive recruits
Premier pro, collegiate and high school training program, Madhouse Training tweeted a photo of members of Alabama football’s coaching staff visiting their facility Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith, currently train at Madhouse alongside multiple other top recruits. The pair currently have Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his top six. They are expected to take official visits to Alabama next week.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze
New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
247Sports
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
tigerdroppings.com
Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
Charles Barkley defended Hugh Freeze's shady past after Auburn hired him this week as their new head coach... "One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Herschel Walker brings rally to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is brought political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Walker campaigned steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St. You can watch a replay of Walker’s speech above.
Bryan Harsin’s massive Auburn home is on the market: Here’s the asking price
Bryan Harsin’s Auburn home is now on the market. The former Auburn football coach listed the house earlier this month, and it’s an impressive piece of property. Like any good potential recruit, it appears it has all the measurables: four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, 5,100 square feet. All of it comes on a 5-acre lot.
Opelika-Auburn News
Collegiate Hotel owners to turn Fusion into new brunch restaurant called Staks
Collegiate Hotel owner Kim Wirth said Staks is a breakfast, lunch and brunch concept that will serve specialty pancakes and classic breakfast items from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We thought that would be a great fit for what we think will be a great restaurant, and a need here in downtown Auburn around a breakfast, brunch, lunch concept,” Wirth told Opelika-Auburn News. “The full menu is available during the entire time that we’re open and so it’ll be more of a morning, afternoon concept. We won’t be opening for dinner.”
Metropolis Magazine
An HBCU’s Historic Preservation Program Starts with Its Own Campus
Tuskegee University was the first Historically Black College or University to offer an architecture degree, starting back in 1893, and today, it’s the only HBCU to offer a degree in historic preservation; one that is uniquely focused on the institution’s own storied history. This spring, the program’s first cohort of students (two of them) graduated with minors in historic preservation, researching the 140-year-old Tuskegee campus, many designed by Robert Taylor who lends his name to Tuskegee’s architecture school, in addition to being the first academically trained Black architect, and the first Black student to graduate from MIT, in 1892.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
WTOK-TV
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County family considers themselves lucky after surviving a tornado that destroyed their Tallassee home early Wednesday morning. “All we could do was kind of hunker down,” explained resident Joe Mays. “I had my wife’s head underneath me. She had all the boys under her. And when I looked back up, I saw the sky.”
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
The Spun
