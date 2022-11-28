The Eaglecrest boys golf team turned early optimism into late reality in the 2022 season, during which it elevated the program to a place it had never been. The Raptors qualified for the Class 5A state tournament as a four-player team for the first time in the 32-year history of the school and three of those four would play well enough over two days at City Park G.C. in Denver to earn spots on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Boys Golf Team, which is based primarily on state performance.

