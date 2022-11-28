Read full article on original website
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.2.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Eaglecrest 74, Brighton 41. Score by quarters:. Eaglecrest 15 22 26 11 — 74 Brighton 8 6...
Fall Sports All-Aurora 2022: Cherokee Trail unites again on All-Aurora Boys Cross Country Team
The Cherokee Trail boys came into the season with particularly high goals given the return of the majority of the team that finished third at last season’s Class 5A state meet. Coach Chris Faust’s Cougars won the Centennial League and Region 1 championships in consecutive weeks leading up to...
Fall Sports All-Aurora 2022: History-making Raptors flock together on All-Aurora Boys Golf Team
The Eaglecrest boys golf team turned early optimism into late reality in the 2022 season, during which it elevated the program to a place it had never been. The Raptors qualified for the Class 5A state tournament as a four-player team for the first time in the 32-year history of the school and three of those four would play well enough over two days at City Park G.C. in Denver to earn spots on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Boys Golf Team, which is based primarily on state performance.
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER | Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer...
MIND READING: Schools statewide lean into reading science as students struggle
A room full of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
APS searching for new superintendent as Rico Munn steps aside
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn will transition to a supporting role next semester as the district searches for a new superintendent for the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday. Munn has been at the helm of Colorado’s fifth-largest school district for over nine years. His current...
Aurora police offering $10K reward for information on suspects in Wednesday night ‘gun battle’ with cops
AURORA | A shootout Wednesday night among Aurora police and suspected car thieves left a trail of bullet-ridden police cars, an all-night manhunt but no gunfire injuries, at least among police. Now, police are offering a $10,000 reward — funded by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Police Foundation...
1 man killed, another wounded early Friday during central Aurora shooting
AURORA | One man was killed and another injured during early Friday during a shooting early at or near apartments in central Aurora, police said. Police were called to 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. The address corresponds with Bristol Court Apartments.
Boy, 16, arrested, in connection with stolen-car ‘gun battle’ with Aurora police
AURORA | Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shootout Wednesday among police and suspected car thieves resulting in damaged police cars but no officer-related gunfire injuries. “Evidence on scene and the hard work of officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime analysts determined that the 16-year-old...
Aurora seeking volunteers for its 2023 point-in-time homeless count
AURORA | Aurora is seeking volunteers now for the annual point-in-time count, which is undertaken on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is the city’s primary source of information on the size of its homeless population. Earlier this year, participants counted 612 homeless people...
