What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants
The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
Brad William Henke, NFL defensive lineman and actor, dies at 56
Brad William Henke, who played for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV and then found greater fame as an actor, has died at the age of 56. Henke had been open about his health struggles, posting on social media that he had been diagnosed with a 90 percent blockage in an artery, had received stents in his heart, and had a golf ball-sized tumor removed from his pancreas. Henke died peacefully in his home.
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
Bourne doesn't mince words about Patriots' play-calling
Kendrick Bourne empathizes with the frustration New England Patriots fans feel while watching the offense this season. The Patriots wide receiver voiced his thoughts on the offense's struggles after Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He stressed the need for the offense to throw the ball downfield, which he acknowledges has been difficult for quarterback Mac Jones to do behind a depleted offensive line.
Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
Josh Allen on jumping TD pass to Gabe Davis: We’ll take them how we can get them
The Bills did a lot of strong work on the ground during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and they wound up with 132 yards on the ground for the night, but they still looked to quarterback Josh Allen to finish drives through the air in the first half.
Armstead confirms he will return for 49ers-Dolphins game
SANTA CLARA — On Thursday, Arik Armstead revealed that he will be back on the field for the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The defensive lineman hasn’t played since Week 4 when he was on the field for 30 snaps in the club’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Armstead had been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the beginning of the season but in the win over the Rams, suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle that has kept him out for the past seven contests.
Are Patriots failing Mac Jones? Ex-NFL QBs share concerning takes
Mac Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2021. In 2022, he ranks 24th in the NFL in passer rating with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games. What gives?. One obvious culprit is the Patriots' coaching setup; New England replaced long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia, who in addition to coaching the offensive line is calling offensive plays for the first time in his NFL career.
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
Robert Quinn added to Eagles’ practice report and won’t play
The Eagles added defensive end Robert Quinn to the practice report and ruled him out with a knee injury. Quinn has played five games but only 70 snaps since the trade from the Bears. He has two tackles and two quarterback hits for the Eagles after making 10 tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in seven games with Chicago.
Lions activate Jameson Williams
Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is set for his NFL debut. Williams has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL during his final game at Alabama. Williams returned to practice ahead of Thanksgiving and the Lions announced that he has been added to the active roster on Saturday.
Matt Milano: The defensive line went crazy Thursday night
The Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve before Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and their defense’s first outing without Miller went just fine. Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones moonlighted on offense and took a quick pass 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but the team only picked up 194 yards over the rest of the evening and their performance left Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming into the abyss before the night was over. They only recorded one sack, but the defensive line produced four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss despite Miller’s absence.
PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks
Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
