Arizona Senators Fight Back Against the End of Title 42
Since President Joe Biden took office, it is estimated 1.5 million migrants were released back into the United States than released. Migrants that are released today won’t step foot into court until five years from now in 2028.
KTAR.com
Judges grill both sides in hearing about Arizona abortion laws
WASHINGTON – Arizona Court of Appeals judges quizzed attorneys Wednesday as they tried to figure out how, or if, they can square competing abortion laws that could restrict or outright criminalize abortions in the state. The hourlong hearing is the latest fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this...
Cochise County supervisors prove that Katie Hobbs really stinks at cheating
Either the conspiracy theorists and election deniers are totally wrong about Gov.-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, or she is really, really bad at cheating. I mean, come on. ...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Wendy Rogers promises to redo Maricopa County's election − if you'd just send her cash
From the glass half full department, Maricopa County’s vote to certify the Nov. 8 election opens an entirely new grifting opportunity for the election denial industry. And who but our own state Sen. Wendy Rogers to lead the way?. Within minutes of the (Republican-run) Maricopa County Board of Supervisors...
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
Secretary of State's Office confirms it has received Cochise County certification
Leer en español Compelled by a court order, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the Nov. 8 election Thursday on a 2-0 vote. The vote means all Arizona counties have agreed to send their results to the Secretary of State's Office and ends a weekslong election drama spooling out of...
Eight Arizona Counties Have High Community Levels of Covid-19 Says CDC
The Arizona Dept. of Health Services reported yesterday that 8 Arizona counties now have high community levels of Covid-19 based on CDC data. The counties are:. That means that over half of Arizona's 15 counties now have high levels of Covid-19 on a community-level basis.
Posts falsely claim Arizona county ‘lost’ nearly 300K Election Day votes
CLAIM: Arizona’s Maricopa County announced that more than 540,000 voters visited voting centers on Election Day. It also announced that only 248,000 Election Day ballots were counted. Therefore, the county “lost” some 292,000 votes. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This distorts county data. The county reported that more than...
Kari Lake Preparing to File Election Lawsuit Next Week to Combat Loss
Lake intends to ask the Maricopa County Superior Court to nullify the county's election and hold it over again, sources tell TIME.
Cochise County supervisors tumble farther down the Arizona election rabbit hole
Farther and farther down the rabbit hole we tumble in the Arizona election that has no end. It’s a strange and surreal place where up is down and black is white and the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors have lost their ever-living minds. ...
MSNBC
Why far-right Republicans came up short in Arizona’s elections
At face value, Arizona’s political machinery is working largely as it should. The day after the state’s gubernatorial race was called, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to congratulate her, and the day before Thanksgiving, the incumbent welcomed Hobbs to his office, assuring the public that there would be an orderly transition between administrations.
KTAR.com
Lake, Finchem ordered to pay attorneys fees in unsuccessful election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Former statewide candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered Thursday to pay attorneys fees in relation to an election lawsuit a judge deemed “lacked an adequate factual or legal basis.”. Judge John Tuchi gave Lake and Finchem 14 days to pay the fees regarding the...
How Medicaid mission creep undermines real health care
Most doctors, myself included, know that a patient’s zip code predicts his or her life expectancy. National life expectancy would undoubtedly climb with less poverty and more low-cost nutritious food, stable housing, sanitation and exercise. But it’s a mistake to assume the health care system can fix these societal issues.
ACLU sues Phoenix over homeless sweeps, citations
Leer en español The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Phoenix, seeking to halt cleanup sweeps of unhoused people’s belongings and stop police from enforcing ordinances that the lawsuit says “criminalize homelessness.” During the sweeps, Phoenix police typically rouse unhoused individuals in the early morning hours,...
House panel: Ariz. company co-founded by newscaster made millions on fraudulent PPP loans
A congressional panel is recommending several tech and lending companies be investigated for fraud for the way they processed billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, including a Phoenix-based startup co-founded by a former television newscaster. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., released the incriminating report Thursday that alleges the companies intentionally approved high-dollar loans ahead of those meant to assist small mom-and-pop businesses and directed workers to ignore...
Fontes taps his former chief deputy as assistant secretary of state
Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes has named his former top staffer at the Maricopa County Elections Department as the assistant secretary of state. Keely Varvel is Fontes' first staff pick since he was elected last month. Varvel was the chief deputy when Fontes served as county recorder. Fontes on Thursday...
