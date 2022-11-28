Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘The Batman 2’ villain leaves fans wishing they’d pick anyone else instead
With December right around the corner, the 2022 retrospectives are rolling in, with many naming The Batman as their superhero movie of the year. The March release was a critical and financial hit, introducing the world to Matt Reeves’ grimy and damp take on Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s tortured Bruce Wayne/Batman.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
IGN
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Shares “Wild” Behind The Scenes Photos From Upcoming Holiday Film
While rumours continue to swirl that Dwayne Johnson could be heading back to WWE, his movie schedule shows no sign of slowing down. Johnson styles himself as the ‘hardest worker in the room’ and he certainly takes that approach to any project that he’s involved with. Fresh off the success of Black Adam, the star has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at his next project, Red One. The festive film which is set for release in 2023, is being directed by Jake Kasdan who worked with Johnson on Jumanji, and will also star Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu.
IGN
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Completely Dead
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff might still be afloat according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Last month, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the film was dead at Disney; now, Bruckheimer is walking back the star's comments. In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said that the fate of the female-led film is certainly not a foregone conclusion.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wrestleview.com
Behind-the scenes of The Rock’s new movie; Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” starring Dave Bautista
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared some behind-the-scenes photos for his next film “Red One.” Johnson notes the new movie is Jumunji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs and Shaw with a dash of Harry Potter and sprinkled on top with his all time favorite Christmas movie, It’s A Wonderful Life.
IGN
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
IGN
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny First Trailer Released, New Title Announced
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023, has finally received its first trailer. The trailer debuted at Brazil Comic Con 2022 and gives us our real look at what very well may be Harrison Ford's last run as Indy. The trailer...
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Breakdown: "I'm Done Running"
If the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is saying anything, it's that James Gunn is going to be breaking some hearts along the way. The film not only completes Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but also marks his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he's set to co-head DC Films. But Gunn looks like he's going to place it all on the table - testing the Guardians' bonds as a team while also delving deep into the origins of the cantankerous Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Michael Rooker On Set
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit among critics and Marvel fans alike. Currently, the "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a holly-jolly good time." Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars appeared in the special, including Michael Rooker as Yondu. Of course, Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and director James Gunn has said many times they will not be resurrecting the character. Not only did Yondu appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in a flashback, but those moments were done in rotoscope, which is an animation technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage. That means Rooker was actually on set during the production.
Comments / 0